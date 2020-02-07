Advertisement

On the occasion of the release of the new album Father Of All… today (February 7th), Green Day released a brilliant new video for the ridiculously catchy track Meet Me On The Roof.

In their latest visual performance, Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo (who stars in the hit Netflix show Dustin Henderson) and frontman Billie Joe Armstrong star both as himself and as stuntman “Mad” Willie Jackson. In addition to the epic motorcycle stunt towards the end, there is also a reference to Harley-Davidson – the sponsors of the band’s upcoming Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer.

Check it out below:

Catch Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer on this year’s Hella Mega Tour. Tickets are on sale now.

June

13 Paris, France, La Defense Arena,

14 Groningen, The Netherlands, Stadspark

17 Antwerp, Belgium, Sportspaleis

21 Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium

24 Glasgow, United Kingdom, Glasgow Green

26 London, United Kingdom, London Stadium

27 Huddersfield, United Kingdom, The John Smith’s Stadium

29 Dublin, Ireland, RDS Arena

July

17 Seattle, WA, T-Mobile Park

21 San Francisco, California, Oracle Park

24 San Diego, California, Petco Park

25 Los Angeles, California, Dodger Stadium

28 Commerce City, CO, the DICK sports park

31 Arlington, TX, Globe Life Field

August

1 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park

5 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

6 Jacksonville, Florida TIAA Bank Field

8 SunTrust Park in Atlanta, GA

11 Minneapolis, MN target field

13 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

15 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park

16 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

19 Detroit, MI Comerica Park

21 Washington, DC Nationals Park

22 Citi Field, New York, NY

24 Toronto, ON Rogers Center

27 Boston, MA Fenway Park

29 Citizens Bank Park Philadelphia, PA

November

8 Perth, Australia – HBF Park



11 Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium



14 Sydney, Australia – Bankwest Stadium



17 Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium



20 Dunedin, New Zealand – Forsyth Barr Stadium



22 Auckland, New Zealand – Mt Smart Stadium

