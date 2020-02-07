On the occasion of the release of the new album Father Of All… today (February 7th), Green Day released a brilliant new video for the ridiculously catchy track Meet Me On The Roof.
In their latest visual performance, Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo (who stars in the hit Netflix show Dustin Henderson) and frontman Billie Joe Armstrong star both as himself and as stuntman “Mad” Willie Jackson. In addition to the epic motorcycle stunt towards the end, there is also a reference to Harley-Davidson – the sponsors of the band’s upcoming Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer.
Check it out below:
Catch Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer on this year’s Hella Mega Tour. Tickets are on sale now.
June
13 Paris, France, La Defense Arena,
14 Groningen, The Netherlands, Stadspark
17 Antwerp, Belgium, Sportspaleis
21 Vienna, Austria, Ernst Happel Stadium
24 Glasgow, United Kingdom, Glasgow Green
26 London, United Kingdom, London Stadium
27 Huddersfield, United Kingdom, The John Smith’s Stadium
29 Dublin, Ireland, RDS Arena
July
17 Seattle, WA, T-Mobile Park
21 San Francisco, California, Oracle Park
24 San Diego, California, Petco Park
25 Los Angeles, California, Dodger Stadium
28 Commerce City, CO, the DICK sports park
31 Arlington, TX, Globe Life Field
August
1 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park
5 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
6 Jacksonville, Florida TIAA Bank Field
8 SunTrust Park in Atlanta, GA
11 Minneapolis, MN target field
13 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
15 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park
16 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
19 Detroit, MI Comerica Park
21 Washington, DC Nationals Park
22 Citi Field, New York, NY
24 Toronto, ON Rogers Center
27 Boston, MA Fenway Park
29 Citizens Bank Park Philadelphia, PA
November
8 Perth, Australia – HBF Park
11 Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium
14 Sydney, Australia – Bankwest Stadium
17 Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium
20 Dunedin, New Zealand – Forsyth Barr Stadium
22 Auckland, New Zealand – Mt Smart Stadium