Last month Slipknot played their smallest gig in over 20 years. After their gigantic sales show at London’s O2 Arena, the Iowan wreck crew entered the capital’s legendary Maida Vale studios to present an incredibly intimate show to just over 100 happy fans.

The Nine went through a set of six songs – they chose one song from each album – including Devil In I from .5: The Gray Chapter, which they haven’t played on tour yet.

READ THIS: 16 bands where your favorite rock stars played before they became famous

The set was recorded by the BBC for the Radio 1 Rock Show. The entire set was broadcast live last night. The intense chaos in close-up was also filmed by Beeb – two songs that you can see below.

Last week, Slipknot announced the second annual Knotfest roadshow tour of North America, including A Day To Remember, Underoath and Code Orange.

“We set a precedent last year – Knotfest is a showcase where you never know what to expect,” said frontman Corey Taylor. “This year is no exception. The bands we have represent all corners of our music world, just like we do. And they are excruciatingly exciting. I can’t wait to see and enjoy them with the other fans. “

You can see The Knot on one of the following dates touring Europe and America.

Slipknot world tour 2020

February

11 Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

12 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

14 Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

16 Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

17 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

18 Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhalle

20 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

21 Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globe

22 Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

24 Helsinki, Finland – Hartwall Arena

March

20 Tokyo, Japan – Knotfest Japan

21 Tokyo, Japan – Knotfest Japan

24 Singapore – Singapore Rockfest

27 Jakarta, Indonesia – Hammersonic Festival

29 Manila, Philippines – Amoranto Stadium

can

30 Syracuse, NY, St. Joseph’s Lakeview Health Amphitheater *

31 Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center

June

02 New York, New York, Madison Square Garden

04 Quebec City, QC, Videotron Center

05 Montreal, QC, Center Bell

06 Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

08 Clarkston, MI, DTE Energy Music Theater

10 Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

12 Memphis, TN, FedExForum

14 Orlando, Florida, Amway Center

15 West Palm Beach, FL Financial Amphitheater

17 Charlotte, NC, PNC bandstand

18 Alpharetta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheater

20 Birmingham, AL, Oak Mountain Amphitheater

22 Dallas, Texas, Dos Equis Pavilion

23 Austin, TX, Germania Insurance Amphitheater

25 The Woodlands, TX, the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

July

31 Cologne, Germany – Stadion

August

01. Wacken, Germany – Wacken Open Air

07 Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne

10 Barcelona, ​​Spain – Knot Festival at Sea

22 Milton Keynes, United Kingdom – Knotfest UK