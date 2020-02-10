Last month Slipknot played their smallest gig in over 20 years. After their gigantic sales show at London’s O2 Arena, the Iowan wreck crew entered the capital’s legendary Maida Vale studios to present an incredibly intimate show to just over 100 happy fans.
The Nine went through a set of six songs – they chose one song from each album – including Devil In I from .5: The Gray Chapter, which they haven’t played on tour yet.
The set was recorded by the BBC for the Radio 1 Rock Show. The entire set was broadcast live last night. The intense chaos in close-up was also filmed by Beeb – two songs that you can see below.
Last week, Slipknot announced the second annual Knotfest roadshow tour of North America, including A Day To Remember, Underoath and Code Orange.
“We set a precedent last year – Knotfest is a showcase where you never know what to expect,” said frontman Corey Taylor. “This year is no exception. The bands we have represent all corners of our music world, just like we do. And they are excruciatingly exciting. I can’t wait to see and enjoy them with the other fans. “
You can see The Knot on one of the following dates touring Europe and America.
Slipknot world tour 2020
February
11 Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum
12 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
14 Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
16 Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena
17 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
18 Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhalle
20 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
21 Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globe
22 Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena
24 Helsinki, Finland – Hartwall Arena
March
20 Tokyo, Japan – Knotfest Japan
21 Tokyo, Japan – Knotfest Japan
24 Singapore – Singapore Rockfest
27 Jakarta, Indonesia – Hammersonic Festival
29 Manila, Philippines – Amoranto Stadium
30 Syracuse, NY, St. Joseph’s Lakeview Health Amphitheater *
31 Mansfield, MA, Xfinity Center
June
02 New York, New York, Madison Square Garden
04 Quebec City, QC, Videotron Center
05 Montreal, QC, Center Bell
06 Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage
08 Clarkston, MI, DTE Energy Music Theater
10 Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
12 Memphis, TN, FedExForum
14 Orlando, Florida, Amway Center
15 West Palm Beach, FL Financial Amphitheater
17 Charlotte, NC, PNC bandstand
18 Alpharetta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheater
20 Birmingham, AL, Oak Mountain Amphitheater
22 Dallas, Texas, Dos Equis Pavilion
23 Austin, TX, Germania Insurance Amphitheater
25 The Woodlands, TX, the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
July
31 Cologne, Germany – Stadion
August
01. Wacken, Germany – Wacken Open Air
07 Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne
10 Barcelona, Spain – Knot Festival at Sea
22 Milton Keynes, United Kingdom – Knotfest UK