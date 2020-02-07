St. Jude Country Cares weekend songwriter night usually ends with Randy Owen singing “Angels Among Us”, a theme song for the children’s hospital if there ever was one. A boy named Dallas had another idea.

Robert was treated for familial adenomatous polyposis, but he smiled throughout the weekend, which took place in late January. Known as “the pastor” because he has a kind word to say to everyone he meets, and as “the weather man” (he wants to be a weather man), this St. Jude patient may have a new love for singing discovered. He’s certainly not afraid to step into the spotlight.

Watch Owen start the song and invite a few people up on stage, including Jake Owen, Michael Ray and Clint Black. When it is Robert’s turn, he starts with “Amazing Grace” and it is imperfectly beautiful. The almost 1,000 visitors wanted to applaud him and ask for more. After the Alabama front man takes a verse, the boy comes back with “Amazing Grace, how cute the sound …”.

So sweet.

Moments like this were abundant that night (January 26, 2019). Previously, Ray and Owen brought Randy Owen to tears with a tribute to “Lady Down on Love”. It was an inspiring and emotional weekend where representatives from more than 100 radio stations came together to plan and prepare the St. Jude Radiothons in 2019. In 2020, Country Cares celebrates its 30th anniversary with over $ 800 million and significant advances in medicine, treatment and healing rates for children with the most common forms of childhood cancer.

From February 6th to 7th, Taste of Country supports more than a dozen country radio stations with a webathon / radiothon for fundraising for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Almost $ 9.2 million has been raised in the past five joint efforts, and additional TSM stations have been added during the year. If you would like to donate, find out about various options here.

Brantley Gilbert + More Share what you learned from St. Jude:

Next topic: Become a St. Jude partner in hope

Country artist in St. Jude over the years