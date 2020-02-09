Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien performed his very first solo show as he prepares to release his highly anticipated debut album.

O’Brien took the stage in the Great Hall of Toronto on Friday, February 7, and played a set of nine tracks before returning to an encore with two songs.

The new album called Earth will be the first album from the new O’Brien project called EOB and will see the Radiohead guitarist working with some wonderful musicians. With him on stage he introduced Hinako Omori, Ross Chapman, Dishan Abrahams and Alvin Ford Jr. as part of his live band.

O’Brien said in a statement, “Here is the album” while confirming the recording. “Thank you for waiting … it’s called Earth and will come out on time for summer on April 17th. Thank you to all the incredible musicians who helped me and the people who put it together in the studio. It was a good trip to come here. “

The album produced by Flood will include Laura Marling, Adrian Utley from Portishead, bassists Nathan East and Glenn Ktoche from Wilco. With the previous release of “Brasil” with the Radiohead band colleague Colin Greenwood and the ambient number “Santa Teresa” EOB one of the best recordings of the year could be achieved.

Watch some of EOB’s fan shot footage live below.

