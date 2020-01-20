See how New Order gives a pristine appearance of 'Blue Monday'

advertisement

As part of the now feared Blue Monday, we dive into the vault of Far Out Magazine to bring you closer to the creators of the phrase that does its best work. New Order offers a sincere performance of ‘Blue Monday’ and an introduction to its instruments in 1983.

New Order are a band with a structured and collaborative past. The band, consisting of Stephen Morris, Bernard Sumner, Peter Hook and Gillian Gilbert, was formed from the remaining members of the Joy Division after the tragic loss of lead singer Ian Curtis through suicide.

The band, which was born from a tragedy, has overcome its post-punk roots and is committed to electronic music. Indeed, they became the missing link between the two. New Order is one of the connectors that any genre can agree on.

Her track “Blue Monday” was a revolution after its release in the early 80’s. The song is often interpreted as a title about child or drug abuse (the first line, “How does it feel to treat me the way you do” is the key indicator), and in fact the band has openly admitted, under the influence of to stand LSD when writing. None of this affects the song’s ability to blend genres together.

Although Peter Hook (perhaps typically) thinks differently about the lyrics: “I don’t think there is much behind the lyrics to say if I will be brutally honest!” It was just one of those things Barney chose to do, and the rest was history, ”continued the song, making it the best-selling 12-inch single in history. It remains one of the most iconic tunes of the decade.

The track and title of the track have since represented one of the darkest days of the year. “Blue Monday” now often refers to the scientifically proven most depressing day of the year, an unfair connection to a band plagued by psychological tragedy.

Below is a brilliant piece of history as we take a trip back to 1983 not only to see the band perform their hit track on the countdown to Europe’s number one music show, but to finally hear Stephen Morris speak!

The drummer alongside lead singer Sumner offers a short introduction to their digital synthesizers, which seem to inspire the Dutch moderator so much. He moves around in his place like an excited twelve-year-old waiting for his chance to play with a toy. Morris and Sumner guide him through the band’s growing range of technologically advanced instruments.

The simple synthesizers may seem archaic to us now, but in 1983 this was the sharpest cutting edge technology, and New Order plays it with a certain boast that seems to say, “We’re ahead of the game”. In fact, they were. New Order set the pace in 1983, just like the Joy Division did in the late 1970s. This performance is just another show of this command.

The band then spoiled the show with a flawless rendition of “Blue Monday”. It’s just awesome to see what Reelin ‘In The Years owes for archiving this incredible footage.

