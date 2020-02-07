He is one of the most successful singers in the world, so it should come as no surprise when you learn something Elton JohnIs it worth!

The 72-year-old now lives the way he deserves it $ 500 million! That’s right, the entertainer has earned this large sum in over years of recording and performance – and sold over 300 million albums worldwide. Elton has also contributed more than 50 top 40 hits in the UK singles and US billboard charts.

In fact, the entertainer had such great success over the course of his career that his rise to fame was shown in the film Rocketman Actor Taron Egerton portrayed Elton in the biography. The songwriter couldn’t help but get a few tears in his eyes when he saw the end product. “Very emotional. I mean, you see your life the way it was. You know, it was fantasy,” he told the BBC. “I mean, the sequences are fantasy, but the reality was what I was. I’m just relieved, I’m so glad I don’t have to do that anymore. “

Matt Baron / Shutterstock

“I’m so glad I wake up in the morning to see my children and husband David Furnish and I don’t have to deal with this horrible behavior and addiction,” he added.

Elton and his long-time husband, 57, made a covenant in 2014. They share two children – Zachary [9] and Elijah [7]. And even though he’s an absolute mega star who brings in a lot of money, the Grammy winner knows how to keep his little ones humble. “You know that dad is famous, but … when we are out in the summer and people take our photo or ask for a photo, they say,” Why do they want your photo? “” The singer said to us Weekly at the John AIDS Foundation’s Elton Academy Awards.

JULIAN SMITH / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

“We always say:” Because people like my music. “You know what Dad does, but I never take Elton home. I try to keep Elton on stage,” he continued.

The hit maker added, “As far as that goes, they’re pretty grounded. They love their father’s music, but they also like other people’s music.”

Everyone will always love Elton’s music and their wealth will continue to grow!