See how Mr. Peanut dies in a new commercial

advertisement

The closer Super Bowl 2020 gets, the more epic advertisements will appear, and now we have a new commercial for Planters in which the company’s long-time mascot, Mr. Peanut, will die. In advertising, Mr. Peanut, who has been the face and shell of Planters since 1916, is on a road trip in giant NUTmobile with action star Wesley Snipes and comedy actor Matt Walsh (similar to Oscar Meyers Wienermobile). The vehicle has an accident and drives off a cliff. The three friends narrowly escape, flee from the doomed legumes on wheels and reach for a branch.

However, the branch begins to crack, and instead of seeing how all three men die, Mr. Peanut sacrifices himself to save Snipes and Walsh. After his road trip partners have asked him not to do so, Mr. Peanut releases his grip and falls to the ground and lands on the crushed NUTmobile.

Everything seems to be fine for a moment, but then the vehicle goes up in flames, apparently confirming that Mr. Peanut has actually been roasted.

advertisement

In a statement on the tragic news, Samantha Hess, PLANTERS Brand Manager at Kraft Heinz, said: “With a heavy heart we confirm that MR. PEANUT died at 104. He will be remembered as the legume that has always brought people together for crazy adventures and a good time. We encourage fans to attend the funeral of MR. PEANUT in the third quarter of the Super Bowl to celebrate his life. “

Walsh also commented on Mr. Peanut’s loss, saying, “MR. PEANUT was more than just a friend – he was a hero. His death deeply shook me. I will do my best to honor and be his heir for my friends as if he were always there for me, even until our last wild ride together. I will pay my last respects during his funeral on Super Bowl Sunday. I encourage our entire nation to do the same. “

As fans mourn the death of the nifty nutshell, Planters encourage them to keep an eye out for the NUTmobile that the nation will tour before the Super Bowl. When they are discovered, fans will be given a memorial pin to celebrate Mr. Peanut’s life during their visit.

Fans can also show their support by sharing the black crying monocle and their favorite memory of Mr. Peanut on social media with the hashtag “#RIPeanut”.

Photo credit: planters / YouTube

—–

Subscribe to GroupChat, the official reality TV podcast from PopCulture.com! Click here to watch it or listen to it below.

WATI! Click Play and listen to GroupChat’s NEW Episode 19! We’re talking about the major Oscar snubs, the bachelor’s epic champagne goal, what’s going on with the marriage of a particular DWTS professional, and Kim Kardashian is starting to get excited about what she didn’t do in a basketball game. Tap on “Play” and register!

advertisement