In 1966 Leoanrd Cohen was a long way from the well-known and celebrated singer that his legacy suggests today. The late star, like most songwriters in the 1960s, was a well-known writer before turning to songwriting and becoming famous for his novels and poems.

This awareness only grew as Cohen’s artistic character became more and more attractive. The clever and moody Cohen was a charming mix of scorching intellect and poetic adventure. The poet spent much of the last six years of his life on the Greek island of Hydra and had returned to his native Canada for a special conversation a year before the start of his music career.

The discussion between Cohen and his interviewer (who looks far too much into the camera for the modern audience) takes place in a CBC segment known as “Considering the Poetic Mind” after reading and admitting some of his poems, that he missed a verse. Cohen discusses the ability to convey the poem’s message through performance, and suggests that the same feeling as a poem could be achieved by reading instructions on polishing your shoes.

“Then what is the use of writing poems?” The fiery interviewer shoots back. Cohen replies, “If you want people to wear shiny shoes, write these very good instructions. And if you want to polish up other parts of yourself, you write poems. “The knowing smile at the end of his answer is a sign from the showman inside.

Given the reputation of being a “diverse” man, Cohen defends himself keenly and says, “I’m all in one place.” It is dangerous to limit yourself to a certain art form. “Completely meaningless. They mean nothing to me. It just depends on what your hand falls on, ”said the mercury cohen. Conclusion: “If someone now offers me a building for designing, I take it up. If someone offers me a small country to govern, I take it. I would like to try everything that is possible.”

After studying Cohen about the possibility of his home and government collapsing, the artist tells of a mural in Montreal that is self-destructive and gives the impression that the aging of art is a necessary thing. Even poems? “Well, um, I think history and time do a pretty good job of forgetting poetry and let’s say that really great stuff.”

“I don’t care about posterity. What someone said is a kind of paultry form of eternity.” With an ironic smile and a dedicated eye, Cohen continues: “I want what I do to be that kind of has horizontal immediacy and is not something that exists for a long time. I am not interested in insurance for my work. “With this idea, Cohen could feel able to work in a variety of areas

The young “Suzanne” singer then explores the opportunity as a musical writer and the freedom you need to write. In addition to recognizing the “collaboration” that one can have with LSD and alcohol, Cohen also admits that “cynicism is high” and proves to be amply fitting for his once stubborn interviewer.

It is an incredible sight when the agile and clever Cohen directs his gaze to the wild man living on the Greek island and is instead a charming and confident pop star.

