The HAIM sisters appeared on the CBS game show The Price is Right, drummed and discussed with moderator Drew Carey. Check it out below.

CBS has announced the “Music Price” for “The Price is Right” this week, with a different musician starting every day to broadcast the station’s 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26th. Fall Out Boy’s Anderson .Paak and Patrick Stump and Pete Wentz have already appeared on the show; Diplo and Meghan Trainor are scheduled for later this week.

HAIM released their last LP Something to Tell You in 2017. At the end of last year, they shared covers of Lil Nas X, Nirvana, Leonard Cohen, and Robyn.

Test Pitchfork’s in-sight-out function with HAIM.

Now they're in it. 👏 @HAIMtheband is here and ready to COME ON DOWN and have some fun today on #PriceIsRight! pic.twitter.com/XOo4BwuvRx — The Price Is Right (@PriceIsRight) January 22, 2020

