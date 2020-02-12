Carly Pearce invited fans to an intimate album release show on Tuesday evening (February 11th) to celebrate their self-titled second project and to give listeners new titles such as “Call Me”, “Halfway Home” and “Heart’s Goin ‘ Out of “to pamper his mind. “

However, one of the show’s most memorable moments happened when Pearce’s husband and fellow artist Michael Ray hopped on stage to play the couple’s unpublished duo “Finish Your Sentences”. Press “Play” above to watch a clip of the flirting show in call-and-response style.

Before Pearce Ray took the stage, she told the crowd the story behind “Finish Your Sentences”, written by Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini together with all-star songwriters Ashley Gorley and Jesse Frasure.

“Of course, a lot has happened in my musical career in the past few years, but the biggest thing that has happened to me in the past few years is the fact that I started to get engaged and fall in love,” the singer said. “And everyone kept asking me: ‘Oh my god, will you have a song with Michael on the record?’

“Funny story,” Pearce continued. “Scott Borchetta – I was on my bus one night, I think I was traveling with Rascal Flatts – and he said, ‘Hey, I’m traveling with TR and we want you to sing this with your new friend. Here’s the file . “

Even though she was initially a little amazed by the request, she knew she wanted to record it when she heard the track. “And I immediately thought I hope we stay together because I really want to sing this song with him,” she recalled

“But we went in and said, ‘I hope our voices sound good together,’ and I’m just so excited. I know that so many people have asked me, ‘What is the song with Michael? What is the song with Michael? ‘And we can finally sing it together, “Pearce concluded before introducing Ray to her audience.

Ray wasn’t the only guest to accompany Pearce on stage during her album release show: she also brought out Lee Brice for a performance of her current single “I Hope You’re Happy Now”, which is currently in the top 15 of the Landes is radio.

Carly Pearce will come out in full on Friday (February 14th), just in time for Valentine’s Day. It is the singer’s second full-length album and she says the collection will show her development as an artist and the trust she has built up in recent years.

