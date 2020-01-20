See how Brad Pitt responds to Jennifer Aniston's winning supporting actress

advertisement

Brad Pitt continues to shine at the 2020 SAG Awards. After Pitt made the memorable speech with a tinder joke, he was seen in another viral moment shortly afterwards.

Aniston had just been announced on stage after being named best supporting actress after her role in The Morning Show. As she delivered her speech, Pitt recorded the moment backstage. A clip in which he responded to their win took social media by storm.

He was watched carefully as Aniston delivered her speech and laughed as she gasped in surprise at the honor. The scene convinced many domestic viewers.

Another look at Brad Pitt watching Jennifer Aniston win her statue for #TheMorningShow at #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/Wg6vQm8Q1z

– The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 20, 2020

Pitt had previously won Best Supporting Actor in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

