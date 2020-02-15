The mapping tool shows how big the Grand Parkway really is. SPOILER: It’s pretty darn big
updated
11:37 CST, Saturday February 15, 2020
-
The next sections of the Grand Parkway are about to start and it’s pretty darn big.
These cards with the project over other cities show how big they are.
The next sections of the Grand Parkway are about to start and it’s pretty darn big.
These cards with the project over other cities show how big they are.
Photo: MapFrappe / Google Maps
Photo: MapFrappe / Google Maps
The next sections of the Grand Parkway are about to start and it’s pretty darn big.
These cards with the project over other cities show how big they are.
The next sections of the Grand Parkway are about to start and it’s pretty darn big.
These cards with the project over other cities show how big they are.
Photo: MapFrappe / Google Maps
See how big the Grand Parkway is compared to other land formations
When the 88 mile Beltway 8 was finished, the Houstoners were surprised by its size. But as Texans, we knew we could get bigger.
Enter the Grand Parkway. The toll road project spans more than 80 km around Houston.
RELATED: What Texas Looks Like Over Other Places
The outer, outer loop is so big that pretty much the entire state of Rhode Island can fit in. With the MAPfrappe Google Map application, the Grand Parkway can embrace numerous islands, including Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island.
RELATED: Beltway 8 against huge land formations
On the other side of the pond, the Parkway surrounds Rome and much of Northern Ireland.
Click the slideshow above to see how the Grand Parkway is compared to land masses around the world.