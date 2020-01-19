See how a couple deals with a machine head - Kerrang!

advertisement

Love is, as the old saying goes, blind. What some consider romantic, others perhaps ridiculous, and vice versa. But the point is that two people take care of each other beyond all words and expressions, and will promise themselves to each other – even if it is during a circle pit. That’s what happened during a recent show from Machine Head, when a fan introduced his girlfriend in the middle of the well.

As you can see in the fan-shot video below, one machine head fan sat on one knee midway between Death Church and right in the middle of the pit during the Thursday show in Phoenix, Arizona. He seemed to have a bit of trouble getting the ring ready – these things never go as planned, do they? – but the surrounding crowd that shouts: “JUST YES!” Probably not helpful. Fortunately, the future bride says “Yes!” Pretty audible, so good, that ends well.

READ THIS: Why you should marry a metalhead

advertisement

The band posted the following fan-shot video on their Instagram and wrote: “Last night this man introduced himself in the circle pit, during the intro to” Death Church “(who says that romance is dead!?) Was a pretty incredible moment in the in the middle of a song, and a first for us !! 🤘🏻🔥 Congratulations to the two of them! Please let us know their names so we can scream them out! “

And here is another picture of the happy proposal:

Mazel to these crazy kids from everyone at Kerrang!

If you also want to introduce your partner to a Machine Head show, catch them live on one of the following upcoming dates:

January

20: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

21: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX

22: Houston House Of Blues, TX

26: Orlando House Of Blues, FL

27: Fort Lauderdale, Revolution, FL

28: Tampa Ritz Ybor, FL

30: Atlanta Center Stage, GA

31: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

February 2020

01: New York Webster Hall, NY

04: Toronto Danforth Music Hall⁠, ON

05: Montreal Corona Theater, QC

07: Boston House Of Blues, MA

08: Buffalo Town Ballroom⁠, NY

09: Cleveland Agora Theater, OH

11: Indianapolis The Vogue, IN

12: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

13: Detroit Crofoot, MI

14: Chicago Metro, IL

16: Minneapolis Skyway Theater, MN

18: Denver The Gothic Theater, CO

19: Salt Lake City The Depot, UT

21: Oakland Fox Theater, CA.

22: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA.

READ THIS: Watch this man introduce his girlfriend to a Neck Deep show

advertisement