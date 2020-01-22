See HG Wells' The Time Machine ... in the London library

advertisement

One of London’s most famous libraries deals with immersive theater … and it’s time.

The Time Machine was the first full-length novel by HG Wells. It is 125 years old this year.

Perhaps you have read the book or seen the somewhat bad film version with Mike von Neighbors. You have probably never experienced history as an immersive theater that is on the bookshelves of a library.

The London library.

Now you can. The London library at St. James’s Square, to which Wells has belonged for 50 years, celebrates the anniversary with a site-specific adaptation.

This reinterpretation comes from creation theater and award-winning playwright Jonathan Holloway, who takes this classic science fiction novel apart, reinvents it and puts it back together to create a world in which the present changes endlessly. and the future is strange and uncertain. Travelers tinker with schedules, causing names, faces, and even the color of their socks to change without warning. “

A Lego version of the time machine at the Bromley mall (HG Wells was born nearby).

It sounds like a pretty radical reinterpretation, and it has to be that way. Much of the plot in the novel takes place in very library-like environments. The Richmond Hills in the distant future, underground caverns and a beach full of crabs at the end of the world would clumsily lie next to the literary treasures of the London library.

Instead, this very modern revision relied on the expertise of the Wellcome Center for Ethics and Humanities with advice from experts in genomics and bionic weapons. So not an average change of scenery.

The story is told in the promenade style, with small groups led by the time traveler through the labyrinth library. We should “expect the unexpected and prepare to be provoked on this journey into the unknown”.

The time traveler

The show starts on February 29th and runs until April 5th 2020.

The Time Traveler, presented by Creation Theater, adapted by Jonathan Holloway and directed by Natasha Rickman. The London Library, St. James’s Square. Wednesday to Sunday. The performances start at 7 p.m., 7 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. The performances on Sunday start at 5 p.m., 5.20 p.m., 5.40 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets: £ 32- £ 35, £ 28 London Library Members, £ 18 Previews.

