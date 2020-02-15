Gretchen Wilson sings in her most famous song about the joys of being a “redneck woman”, but the country singer is no longer living hand to mouth these days. Wilson lives the good life in a nearly 7,000-square-meter mansion in a rural area outside of Nashville that is suitable for a country queen.

Wilson’s lavish home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms for a total of 6,970 square feet. That’s equivalent to $ 132 per square foot, or a mortgage payment of $ 5,554 a month.

The home sits on 16.75 hectares of land and although the area offers plenty of privacy, Wilson’s property is conveniently located near downtown Nashville and Nashville Airport.

The singer’s house offers first-class amenities, including a breathtaking large room with a huge vaulted ceiling with exposed wooden beams and a stone fireplace. Enormous glass windows let natural light from the terrace and the fireplace, and a horse saddle accent piece completes the rustic-chic motif. A chandelier with a frame hangs above the kitchen table, and the beautiful kitchen offers a warm, inviting tone with darker wood and an island with granite top and a long line of bar stools.

The bedrooms have lavish tray ceilings, and the master suite has a sunken tub so you can enjoy the worries of street life when Wilson returns home from the tour. The exterior of the house is equally first class and offers stunning stone and brick porches that offer even more luxury.

There’s also an office corner next to the kitchen with a desk where Wilson can keep an eye on her own record label Redneck Records, while the highlight of the property – at least from a working musician’s perspective – is a good place. appointed, fully equipped recording studio that enables Wilson to literally keep all of their recording projects in-house.

Wilson moved into the house after selling his former home, a 360-acre farm in Wilson County, Tennessee, in 2011 after the death of her beloved uncle, who lived with her and her daughter. She offered her current residence for sale for $ 1.7 million in 2016, but later withdrew the listing.

