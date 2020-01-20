See Dixie Chicks, Tim + Faith and more at the Grammys 2000

advertisement

The 2000 Grammy Awards are widely known as the show where Carlos Santana won pretty much everything for his acclaimed album Supernatural and mega hit “Smooth” with Matchbox Twenty leader Rob Thomas – but it was also a big night for country music. The Dixie Chicks in particular got away with several winners that evening.

The Chicks’ two prizes that night went to their outstanding album Fly, which was recognized as the best country album, and the song “Ready to Run”, which gave them the best country performance by a duo or group with vocals , The country trio was also honored for Best Country Collaboration With Vocals (“Roly Poly” with Asleep at the Wheel), Best Country Song (“Ready to Run”) and the All Genre Album of the Year (which went with) eight more trophies at Santana). The Dixie Chicks also performed their memorable hit “Goodbye Earl” that night.

The Dixie Chicks were present in Los Angeles, California on February 23, 2000 to receive their honors and were supported by a number of other great country names: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Clint Black and others were out and about on the west coast for the big night.

Read on to see the stars at the 2000 Grammy Awards 20 years ago.

See Country Stars at the 2000 Grammy Awards:

