David Bowie, an artist who sold well over 100 million records and appeared in a number of extremely successful cinema images, began his acting career in the lesser known short film The Image.

The film, Bowie’s first appearance on a big screen, is a short horror film in which the then 20-year-old singer appears as a living painting to persecute his artist. Directed by Michael Armstrong, The Image also played Michael Byrne in the leading role and remains one of the few short films that have ever received an “X” rating because of their violent content.

In the 14-minute film, a young artist played by Byrne paints a portrait of a man who looks like Bowie when Bowie shows up himself. The synopsis says, “A disturbed artist is haunted by a ghostly young man who appears to protrude directly from one of the artist’s paintings.” about the illusionary reality in the artist’s schizophrenic spirit at its creative point. “

Bowie apparently received “about £ 10 a day” for his role in payment for the film’s appearance. “It got an X certificate. I think it was the first short film to get an X certificate. For his violence, which was exceptional in itself, ”Armstrong said later.

Bowie, who was not yet at the peak of his fame, attended a local movie screening after it was released and later told Armstrong how “hilarious” he found the mysterious reaction of those around him who were trying to deal with the horror become project.

“My first real appearance was in a movie called The Image, an underground, avant-garde black and white movie that a guy made,” Bowie said later in thought. “He wanted to make a film about a painter who makes a portrait of a teenage man, and the portrait comes to life and actually turns out to be a man’s body. I can’t remember the whole story if there was a story, but it was 14 minutes short and it was terrible. “

But don’t let that put you off, watch the movie below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QDodT-gJAcc [/ embed]

