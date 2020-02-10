Bear cute! Malika Haqq celebrated their baby shower with a teddy bear party in which buddies took part Khloe Kardashian. Kourtney Kardashian. Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner On Saturday, February 8th, the sweet soirée was filled with many delightful dishes.

Much of the food was appropriately related to bears, which corresponded to the theme of being together intimately. For example, the six-tier cake was decorated with several brown and beige bears and numerous playful round decorations. The impressive candy was created by Joanie & Leighs Cakes of Bel Air, California, and even included an edible bear holding part of the dessert.

Next to the cake there was an entire table with sweets where guests could feast. Adorable offerings included cake pops that look like ice cream cones resting on a piece of wood, cookies that were adorned with small brown bears with blocks and toys, and individual chocolate mousse cups that were decorated with sweets.

Even the drinks were themed – the waiters reached around bear-shaped glasses filled with tea. The drink was aptly called “Bearish Sweet Tea”.

Although there were some restaurants that weren’t exactly focused on bears, everyone thought of the 36-year-old Haqq and her little boy. A typical example: there was a special section of the shower called “Malika’s Cereal Cravings”, which served as an allusion to the food that the expectant mother nibbled on most. There were several jars of various grains in the area, including Lucky Charms and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Haqq gave a tearful speech in her shower, thanking the women in her life for supporting her during pregnancy by calling, texting, and bringing her lunch.

The California native also gave a greeting to her baby’s father O.T. GENASIS (real name Odis Flores). “I am incredibly grateful to Odis Flores for my little boy,” she said of her 32-year-old ex.

Haqq announced her pregnancy on Instagram in September 2019 and posted a photo of herself that maintains her positive Clearblue pregnancy test.

“I listen to my heart and have decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life,” wrote the Kardashians star at the time. “I’m pregnant! I didn’t know when, I only knew it one day. God said it was my turn and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that’s growing inside me. I am yours, baby, and you you’re mine. “

Us Weekly brought the news later this month that Genasis was the child’s father.

Scroll down to see more adorable dishes from Haqq’s baby shower!