See all the famous men she romanized!

You go girl Halle Berry has been an icon of the film industry for over 30 years – and during this time she also had a fair share of very pretty (and famous!) friends.

The Oscar winner’s dating story is basically a who’s who of hot Hollywood hunks. For example, did you know that she was once in a relationship? Kevin Costner? How about Shemar Moore? Or Michael Ealy? Are you already jealous ?!

Halle was married three times. For the first time, she was tied to a baseball star David Justice from 1992 to 1997. The monster’s ball star then closed the singer-songwriter association for life Eric Benét in 2001, but they also split in 2005.

She was known to model Gabriel Aubry – with whom she has an 11-year-old daughter, Nahla Ariela Aubry – from 2002 to 2010. Halle married the French actor for the third time in 2013 Olivier Martinez and the couple welcomed their 6-year-old son Maceo Robert Martinez in October 2013. In 2016, however, the actress and Olivier unfortunately got divorced.

In an earlier interview, Halle admitted that she unfortunately felt “guilty and responsible” for her failed relationships in the past. “(As) women we go into marriage and think that it will last forever and that this is our prince on a shiny horse. That taught me fairy tales as a child … and I am a kind of anti-fairy tale today,” said “I learned to deal with three failed marriages, which was not easy, especially with children.”

“When (your relationship) falls apart, it feels like a big failure and a big disappointment,” added Halle. “I often felt guilty and responsible. I suffered a lot of pain and agony.”

But Halle has remained strong. On Tuesday, January 14th, she shared a self-portrait with Instagram and wrote, “I’m proud of the woman I am today because I spent a hell of a long time becoming her.” If that’s not inspiring, we don’t know what it is.

Scroll down to get a complete overview of Halle’s dating history!

