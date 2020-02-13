While the weather in Nashville, Texas and the rest of the country was drab and bleak, Red Dirt Country and Americana stars flocked to Key West, Florida for the annual Mile 0 Festival in late January. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Whiskey Myers and the Randy Rogers Band were just a few of the acts that joined the stacked beach lineup.

The four-day festival took place from January 28 to February 1, with Robert Earl Keen headlining on the last day. Since its first year of production in 2018, Mile 0 Fest has been offering fans a boutique festival experience, including a cap on visitors, to avoid overcrowding. With special and VIP packages, the event offered a range of different events and activities, including the annual Duval Street Kick Off Party at the beginning of the festival.

Those who have missed this year’s festival or are already dreaming of next year’s line-up can find out about the return of the event in 2021 on the Mile 0 Fest website. In the meantime, you can see the most exciting moments and performances from this year in the gallery below!

8 Texas Country artists you need to hear as soon as possible