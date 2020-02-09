The award season is coming to an end, but not before all the big stars have reached the Oscars 2020 red carpet and look fantastic!

Some of the most famous people out there – by Brad Pitt to Margot Robbie to Tom Hanks and more – Released Sunday, February 9, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, ready to draw attention.

It’s no surprise that all of these celebrities are doing their best, especially as many hope to win the biggest awards in the film industry. There are also many storylines to look for: Will Brad win his first Oscar for his performance in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood? – He has swept all major awards. will Antonio Banderas win his first golden statue for Pain & Glory? One thing is certain: it would cost you an arm and a leg if you experienced this personally.

“You get four [seats] and that’s it, including me,” Antonio, 59, told James Corden on the Late Late Show on January 30, adding that you would also be responsible for any additional person you bring as a guest have to pay. “And then you actually have to pay. Of course I pay … I think it’s $ 750. “

“Close the front door. $ 750 to see how a group of millionaires give each other golden statues?” Asked the 41-year-old comedian, completely shocked by the price that opened his eyes.

“This is for people who are actually involved,” replied Zorro’s mask. “I think the tickets are for normal … I don’t know the number exactly, but for someone who isn’t involved. I think it’s a little bit more.”

“Is that a discount?!” Added James. “Shut up, shut up, shut up. Antonio, you have the money for” Puss and Boots “. You have the” Shrek “money, that’s fine.”

You don’t have to be very rich and famous to see that all of these A-listeners give it their all in fashion!

Scroll down and see your favorite stars on the Oscars 2020 red carpet!