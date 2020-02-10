The mask of the Zorro star Antonio Banderas and his girlfriend, Nicole Kimpel, were practically the city talk at the 2020 Oscars! The couple came with the 23-year-old daughter of the A-Lister Stella Banderaswhom he shares with his ex-wife Melanie Griffith,

Many people may not know this, but 59-year-old Antonio suffered a heart attack in January 2018 and might have died without Nicole.

“The night before I had this event, my girlfriend, she had a headache and we had nothing in the house. So she went out to buy something, a pain reliever or whatever,” he recalled Jimmy Kimmel Live! “[Nicole] bought this aspirin, that’s the only thing she found, and she found the maximum, I think it was five milligrams.”

“She got some water, a few other things, and when she was at the cash register to pay the girl who worked there, she said, ‘You just put that thing over there,’ and it was the aspirin.” he said. “The next morning when I started to have symptoms and knew what was going on, she stuck one of these aspirins in my tongue and it saved my life.”

“So I had a second chance and a lot has changed in my life since then,” added Antonio.

Although it was a very scary incident, the star of Once Upon a Time in Mexico said he had learned a lot from his near-death experience.

“Things that I wanted to attach great importance to stopped being important,” he said. “You paid attention to the real things. My daughter is the real thing, my friends, my family and my calling as an actor. In a way, it’s very, it’s probably stupid to say that, but it’s probably one of the best things that happened in my life. “Appreciate your loved ones, Antonio!

