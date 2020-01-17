Security in Hubballi has been tightened prior to Amit Shah's visit

advertisement

With Interior Minister Amit Shah on Saturday tackling a massive rally about the Citizenship Change Act (CAA), Hubballi is likely to be turned into a fortress with the deployment of a large group of police and paramilitary contingents.

On Friday, police chief R. Dileep visited the Nehru stadium, the location of the rally, and discussed the bandobast.

He gave instructions to the police officers and also sought details from the organizers about various arrangements. Then in the evening, Minister of Large and Medium-sized Industry Jagadish Shettar visited the stadium together with BJP officials and assessed the arrangements.

In the meantime, the police commissioner has given orders for the diversion of traffic on certain main roads in the aftermath of the rally. The distraction also applies to vehicles that enter and pass through the city. Although the rally is scheduled at 4 p.m., the diversions take effect hours earlier and continue until the program is over and the audience spreads.

According to the order, vehicles from Bengaluru must enter the city via the Gabbur-bypass – Tarihal Interchange – Gokul Road route and those heading towards Bengaluru must take the same route.

Vehicles from Gadag and Navalgund must take Gadag via the bridge – Sarvodaya Circle – Desai Circle – Court Circle – Chennamma Circle route.

Vehicles going to Navalgund and Gadag must follow the Hosur Circle-Desai Circle route, the release said.

The police commissioner has restricted the access of heavy vehicles to the city on Saturday until the completion of the rally and heavy vehicles will be stopped on the outskirts of the city.

