A security guard fired a gun at a group of people when a bar in northern Harris County closed on Sunday morning.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Ojos Locos at I-45 and Richey Road would clean up at the end of the night, but a group of stragglers were still inside.

He said there was some kind of confrontation and an armed security guard fired his gun several times, turned and fired it several times.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was taken to the hospital in a stable condition.

“Everyone screamed,” said one witness. “Everyone was screaming and crying. A couple of girls were crying. His best friend … two of his friends were by his side and shouting, ‘Why did you kill my friend? You didn’t have to kill him.'”

Sheriff Gonzalez said there were three security guards in the bar at the time of the shootout, but he was unsure if the others were involved in the fight.

The guards were not off duty policemen.

Whether the security guard was authorized to fire his weapon is up to the prosecutor.

