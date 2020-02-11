Dramatic cellphone recordings show the chaotic moments that resulted in fatal shots in an Ojos Loco Sports Cantina in northern Houston that killed one person and injured another.

The footage shows an argument in the restaurant in the seconds before a security guard pulls out a gun and fires several times.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office announced that the bar was closed at 2 a.m. and three guards tried to clear everyone out.

“I just heard two shots and then we turned around and they said,” He’s dead, he’s dead. You killed him, “said a witness who spoke to ABC13.

One man died at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital and is stable.

“Everyone screamed,” said one witness. “Everyone was screaming and crying. A couple of girls were crying. His best friend, two of his friends, were by his side and said, ‘Why did you kill my friend? You didn’t have to kill him.’

The security officer who fired the shot was not arrested or charged. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, this decision is left to the prosecutor.

A spokesman for the restaurant shared the following statement about the incident:

“A tragic incident occurred in one of our Houston restaurants this morning and we are still collecting details of what happened. Given that this is an ongoing police investigation, it would be inappropriate to speculate at this time. We will add additional ones Share information when it’s available. “

A note on the front door of the restaurant says that the restaurant will reopen on Monday morning.

Update: The security officer cooperates with the investigation. The results of the investigation will be presented to the Harris District Attorney’s Office for presentation to a large jury. #HouNews https://t.co/RGxJSXbUqR

– Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 9, 2020

