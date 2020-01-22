Security enhanced in the home of actor Rajinikanth in Chennai

advertisement

Security has been increased in the residence of actor Rajinikanth in Poes Garden, following threats by Periyarist organizations over his recent speech on the anti-superstition rally organized by Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar E.V. Ramasamy in 1971.

Police personnel from the armed police and the city police are on duty around the clock, in addition to regular patrol teams and men in normal clothing. All precautions have been taken to prevent unwanted incidents, police sources said.

During the 50th anniversary event of the Thughlak magazine on January 14, Mr. Rajnikanth said that Periyar had held an anti-superstition rally in which obscene photographs of Ram and Sita were paraded and decorated with slippers. Despite the strong condemnation of Periyarian organizations, the actor stayed with his remarks.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam activists organized a demonstration against the actor in Cathedral Road, a short distance from his hometown. They shouted slogans at him and asked him to admit that he had actually been wrong.

R. Umapathi, president of the South Chennai District unit led the protest. The demonstrators were being held by the police in a hall.

