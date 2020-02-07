Advertisement

The police were called in to report a suspect package on a London bus.

Met Police officials confirmed that a security threat was averted around 2:30 p.m. after the discovery this afternoon.

A police cordon was built at the intersection of Tottenham Court Road and Oxford Street.

A large police presence was discovered in the area, and nearby buildings and shops were evacuated while officials responded to the incident.

Social media reports indicate that the package was found on bus number 19.

The Met police tweeted: “A security alarm in central London has been set.

“Cordons were at the intersection of Tottenham Ct Rd and Oxford St after the police called at 2:21 PM for a suspicious package on a bus.

“Cordons will be lifted as soon as possible.”

