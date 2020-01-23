advertisement

Visions of sparkling, automated high-tech cities have long been an integral part of science fiction. When technological reality finally begins to catch up with this dream, governments and leading technology companies are investing billions to make the connected smart city a reality.

The global smart cites market is forecast to grow 21 percent by 2027 as more governments focus on sustainable urban development. The technology sector has sought to meet this growing demand, and many companies are keen to develop smart city technologies.

One of the most notable examples of this commitment is the recently announced Toyota City, an experimental “living laboratory” to be built at the foot of Mount Fuji. The company’s planned Smart City will employ 2,000 people, and Toyota can test related technologies such as robotics, AI, driverless technology, and autonomous traffic management.

A steadily growing number of traditional cities are also integrating connected elements into the main amenities, and Frost and Sullivan have predicted that by 2025 there will be at least 26 fully-fledged intelligent cities around the world.

These coherent urban landscapes are designed to offer residents a higher quality of life through more efficient, affordable and accessible amenities. Automating elements such as transportation and waste management will make it easier for city planners to scale services as the population grows and provide invaluable data for informed strategic decisions.

However, the benefits of the smart city are mitigated by the introduction of new risks. If the infrastructure is not adequately secured, connected cities are extremely vulnerable to cyber attacks, which can have serious consequences for their residents.

How can smart cities be used?

The scale and importance of smart cities mean that they are both tempting targets for cyber threat actors and a challenge for effective security.

Public sector organizations and service providers are already at high risk from attackers using disruptive techniques such as ransomware and DDoS. Criminals know that turning off basic services has far-reaching consequences for thousands, or even millions, of people and puts intense pressure on the organization to restore functionality.

This vulnerability to disruption means that urban infrastructure is a viable target for opportunistic criminals seeking ransom payments as well as other threat actors trying to maximize the visibility and impact of an attack.

In a particularly serious case, the city of Atlanta, Georgia was hit by a concerted ransomware campaign that used key services such as parking, court and utility services. The city was ransomed to $ 52,000, but eventually spent over $ 2 million to restore its systems.

The Atlanta case shows how vulnerable civil society infrastructure is, even with current connectivity. The potential impact of a major strike will only increase if cities become more automated and connected. An attack on operational technology (OT) that monitors and manages critical processes could have enormous consequences for intelligent city dwellers.

For example, accessing connected utility companies can result in a widespread power outage that paralyzes businesses and may prevent residents from accessing lighting, heating, and cooking facilities for extended periods of time. An automated traffic system could be disrupted to cause urban congestion or even accidents, and the sensors used in an automated waste collection system could be manipulated to collect garbage on the streets.

Infiltration of the connected network

The sheer scale and complexity of a fully-fledged intelligent city means that it offers criminals an unprecedented target. The average smart city has millions of endpoints such as B. Sensors, each of which represents a potential entry point for an attacker. The scope and complexity of such an arrangement also gives an intruder a greater chance of hiding their tracks and makes it more difficult for security teams to detect unusual behavior. This becomes even more difficult when a smart city combines new networked solutions with existing legacy technologies.

This risk is exacerbated by the fact that both individual connected devices and the operating systems behind them are often poorly secured. It is all too common that cyber security was an afterthought for many connected devices as manufacturers hurried to meet market demand. For example, millions of IoT devices are still connected to IPnet, although it is very outdated and has not been supported since 2006.

Another challenge is the networking of the smart city infrastructure with the traditional IT networks of the public and private companies commissioned to manage it. This risk runs in both directions. Attackers could use poorly secured IoT and OT systems as a starting point to penetrate IT networks and attack the company’s personal data and intellectual property. Conversely, if the two networks are not properly separated, a threat actor can also compromise a poorly protected IT network through techniques such as phishing and then circumvent the security of important OT systems.

While this risk poses a problem when deploying connected devices, the range of a connected city makes the challenge far greater. The involvement of the public sector in the management of urban infrastructure is also a factor, as public sector IT systems are already under attack. A request for freedom of information showed that British councils, for example, carried out 800 attacks per hour last year.

Mitigate risks

Securing the value of connected technology across an entire city is an intimidating prospect, but it can be achieved with the right strategy and resources. It is crucial that networked cities have to be planned with a security-first approach. Urban planning should focus heavily on the potential risk and impact of a security incident, and any technology introduced into the network must undergo a proper review to ensure that it is sufficiently secure. Brand new, dedicated locations like Toyota Woven City can be built from scratch, while existing cities need to ensure that current legacy technology poses no additional risks.

Ensuring the security of individual components is only half the battle, and security teams need to make the Smart City network as a whole fully visible. Security personnel should be able to access the data of all network components, including the model of the various devices, the IP addresses used and the patch schedules. You must also be able to identify potential vulnerabilities and fix them in advance, for example to ensure that newly discovered zero-day exploits or attack methods are addressed. Most IoT and OT environments require special solutions for effective risk assessment and mitigation that can work with the unique communication protocols used in production networks.

As in a traditional IT environment, effective security also depends on the ability to detect unusual network activity. Given the size of the smart city infrastructure, continuous, automated monitoring is critical to identify signs of potential malicious behavior and contextual alerts that allow the security team to prioritize their responses.

By combining a security-oriented approach to urban planning with the right technology, security personnel can manage and respond to threats both on a large scale and in detail. With these assets, it will be possible to secure smart cities no matter how large and complex they will be in the future.

Galina Antova, co-founder and chief business development officer of Claroty

