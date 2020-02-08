CANVEY ISLAND, England – Jacob Gross, 31, has an unlikely pioneering spirit. In August 2017, already the father of five children, he filled the lot of his young family with a risky experiment: starting a new community from scratch. Friends and family thought he was crazy: “Are you sure you are going?” They asked. Few knew exactly where he was going; Some were skeptical that the plan would work.

London’s Hasidic Jews ran out of options. Their traditional territory around the Stamford Hill district in north London became unsustainable. House prices rose and families with up to 10 children were forced to move to poorly maintained two-room apartments. It was clear that they could no longer stay in the area.

A committee had previously been set up to examine possible options for moving out. There was a checklist of requirements: the new location couldn’t be more than an hour from London. it had to be able to grow quickly; and the houses had to be big and affordable.

Members of the community were sent out to investigate the cities in the London commuter belt. Harlow in the northeast proved to be a non-starter; Southend in the east came to nothing; and officials in Milton Keynes in the north blocked upcoming plans.

Canvey Island, an island separated from mainland Essex by a dense network of streams, has been classified and selected as meeting the criteria. When people have heard of the place, it is known for its trailer park and reputation as a Brexit stronghold. (In 2016, more than 70 percent of the locals voted to leave the European Union.) Canvey, about 60 kilometers east of central London, is a red-brick town of two-family houses with well-maintained driveways. Drizzle winter and rusting fishing boats. The last organized Jewish community closed after a short existence in the mid-1930s.

The exodus from Stamford Hill was quick. Hundreds attended meetings to explain the plans, and in June 2016 the first six houses on the island were bought. In 2017, a Hasidic philanthropist invested £ 1.75 million (currently $ 2.27 million) to buy the abandoned Castle View school. The infrastructure was set up, a kosher shop opened and a new Switzerland-sponsored Yeshiva opened its doors there.

Jacob Gross joined the exodus.

“We were family 23. I bought a house half a year after the first people arrived and moved a year later,” he says. “It was a very aggressive step for people to leave their place of birth. they just needed that first push. “His family moved from a cramped two bedroom house to a mansion: six bedrooms, a large kitchen, a huge garden – and he expanded the space.

“I’m not sure if a place makes a better person, but people are more comfortable here,” he says. “We moved out of the jungle at Stamford Hill. It was the best decision I’ve ever made.”

Gross is now director of the Canvey Island Jewish community. Three and a half years after buying the first houses, he estimates that “we are now more than 100 houses and 75 families. That’s about 500 people.”

Better than Israel

Drilling fills the air as Gross stands behind the counter in the community store. The size will double in the next few weeks. It is noon when Yeshiva students speak Yiddish, negotiate salmon sandwich prices, and women do their shopping before Shabbat. Gross’s narrow side rolls over his long face as he helps the flow of customers.

“English? Pro!” Says a smiley face and buys an egg sandwich. The 33-year-old Naftali who stands behind him has translated this comment into Yiddish by others – and discussed it. “Very great place,” he nods. “We feel like a religious Jew in Israel. “Gross jumps in and there is a flood of Yiddish. He straightens up and explains:” The opposite. We feel much more welcome here than a religious Jew in Israel who threatens there feels. ”

Joel Friedman, 33, was a kind of community spokesman. In June 2016 he moved in with the first six families. His story reflects that of other newcomers: “It was a matter of quality of life. Nobody moves for luxury, just to have their own home and space to start a family. Stamford Hill is not sustainable. ”

Friedman is excited to see what success here will mean for the wider UK community. “The Haredi community really lived that way in Europe before the Second World War, in the shtetl,” he says. “We are opening new horizons and hope that this is one example that is starting to grow.”

Britain’s Hasidic story is about opening and reopening horizons. While the Hasidic community fought against disappearance after the Holocaust, the refugee rebbes rebuilt their courts in Stamford Hill (which was already a Jewish stronghold in Britain). Today, these dishes have grown out of their post-war homes, and – as in Canvey Island – branches are looking for new, long-term homes.

The ultra-Orthodox community, whose largest population is Hasidim, comprises around 16 percent of Britain’s Jewish population and is growing rapidly. Population growth of 4 percent has reversed the long-term decline in the UK’s total Jewish population.

Brexit Island

The more you dig beneath the surface, Canvey’s borderline becomes clearer. Women run shops outside their living room and sell stockings or shoes to their neighbors – illegally, without the knowledge of the local council, say non-Jewish neighbors. Daily shuttles connect Canvey with Stamford Hill, bring families and friends together, and ensure that the new community is closely connected to the dense Hasidic world in north London.

It seemed as if nothing could stop the intoxicating optimism of the Jewish Canvey. But a setback came in December, during Hanukkah, when a menorah’s candles ignited a fire in the community of Lucerne Yeshiva. The flames tore the Torah scrolls and sacred texts. Seven firefighters from all over Essex stormed in. The boys from Luzern Yeshiva are temporarily transferred to London at the start of the reconstruction.

Friedman was initially concerned that the new Jewish community and veteran Canveyites would come together (the island has approximately 40,000 inhabitants). “It’s very, very English – one of the country’s” white Brits “- and the highest support for Brexit,” he says. “The people at Stamford Hill kept telling us,” Be careful out there. “UKIP and once even the BNP had a strong base here,” he says, referring to the right-wing British Independence Party and the far-right British National Party.

These concerns are roughly embarrassed, says Friedman. “We have always believed in the vision. We couldn’t see it going wrong. We could see that the place was welcoming and nice and the houses were in good condition and at good prices. ”

Above all, the fact that “a large part of Canvey is East Ender and remembers the Jewish community from there,” facilitated the arrival of the new arrivals, he says. This has allowed Friedman to reinterpret the arrival not as a haven for a foreign foreign community, but as part of the same success story. “In a sense, I told them:” This is the same story – we are only 30 years behind. It’s the same story of why people moved from the East End. Now we come to Canvey Island. ”

How successful Friedman’s efforts will be in the long run is questionable. In 2018, a BBC documentary (“Canvey: The Promised Island”) looked at the new Jewish community and explored the rift to its non-Jewish neighbors. Some feel that the Hasidim relied too much on the afterglow of the documentary and missed the opportunity to continue to approach them.

Ray Howard, 77, is nicknamed “Mr. Canvey. “In his classic Essex accent, he tells of the historic floods of 1953 (which killed 58 residents), not to mention the German V-2 rocket that struck his farmhouse and his two brothers and cousins ​​in the Killed World War II. Thanks to his ex-Jewish wife and the business he did with Jews in the old East End of London, he developed a “close bond with the Jewish people”.

Howard advises Canvey’s new community: “You need to spread more. You keep a lot to yourself. I wish they had greeted people on the street. You have to be clear with people. ”

The atmosphere of the Hasidic community is definitely under siege. High corrugated iron gates guard the entrance. Blue panels surround it so that the neighbors cannot see inside. The neighbors on the street are a Jehovah’s Witness meeting room, an Indian restaurant, and a small shop in the corner.

“They don’t really integrate. I assume they don’t really want it,” says Janine Ford, 71, who is chatting to a friend at the corner of the corner shop. Before Ford moved to Canvey Island, she lived with one Jewish family in Stamford Hill and was initially receptive to the idea of ​​a Jewish community in Canvey, but they’re worried.

“It changed the dynamics of the island. Everyone wants to live here,” she says. “I am increasingly unable to see the advantages (for the island) – which may lead to more diversity – but I assume that time will tell . ”

Ford confirms a point that is made clear in Canvey: the new residents have missed the opportunity to build a close bond with their neighbors. “We were all very curious,” she says. “It would be nice to chat and learn a few things. I thought at the time we were invited to see what happened in school, but it didn’t. For example, how do they make their money? Most of them don’t work, do they? ”

Her friend, who sits in front of a variety of spirits and cigarettes, agrees. “I won’t give my name – I’m on duty – but I find the youth rude. They come in and argue with me. They throw money at me.”

She is curious about one thing. “Tell me, why don’t you want Israel? I thought Jews should like Israel. They come in and ask,” Is this from Israel? “If so, they don’t want it.”

Most of the Hasidim in Canvey are satmars with hints of Bobov and Vizhnitz Hasidim. Among the strictest and most religious of the Hasidic dynasties, they are Yiddish-speaking and anti-Zionist: they are against the creation of a Jewish state and believe that Jews should remain in exile until the Messiah comes.

Spread

Initially, most of the comers concentrated on a residential complex in the north of Canvey – 60 acres – near the school. However, the community has loosened up and is currently investigating other locations for potential growth. The community has recently tried unsuccessfully to buy a trailer park on the other side of the island and is moving to the center of Canvey.

Rebecca Harris, the local conservative MP who met voters in a local pub when Haaretz visited the island, is not particularly worried.

“I hope I’m not complacent, but we’re looking for a problem for which there is currently no evidence. We’re just a disaster,” she says. “It all depends on whether people treat each other with care. These are a couple of townies that just moved in and are “not gardening,” but they could get there. Small things like this. ”

She says: “The world is full of people who confuse each other. I don’t see any other pattern than what is going on in the rest of the world. ”

City councilors Dave Blackwell (71) and Barry Campagna (65) are more concerned. Blackwell is the longest serving councilor and his party, the Canvey Island Independent Party, dominates the island. “Canvey is a close community and I have no doubt that problems will arise someday,” he says.

“It won’t take much to beat it,” says Blackwell. “I really think that the more people there are on Facebook, the more people change their minds.” He refers to mostly minor complaints – noise, repeated traffic offenses, garbage violations – but they can adjust the settings in a narrow city like the other Canvey.

“When you’re on a street (where everyone cares about their properties), you want your neighbors to take care of theirs,” Campagna says. Alleged shortcomings in this regard have led to mistrust.

A new kosher bakery was recently opened in an abandoned bank building in the city center. After a brief excitement, the canveyites seem to agree that it is too expensive.

“There are always rumors about how many people receive housing benefit,” Campagna says.

The expansion of the community into the center of Canvey is alarming for the neighbors’ concern that a large house is being illegally converted into a synagogue. “They do things that nobody knows. All rumors,” added Campagna.

“What worries me more is that this seems to be an experiment,” says Blackwell. Both he and Campagna are concerned about the rapid growth of the community, which should be more open to their plans. “You want to see if this first phase works. I hate the word “phase”. It sounds like an alien invasion, “says Blackwell.

“It’s divided into sections. Phase one is almost complete, but there will be two more phases. A good thing is going on here. You shouldn’t really spoil it. Otherwise, it will end up the way you live now – misused by the locals be, ”he adds.

“Their houses were obviously overcrowded, but that’s because of them. They had two rooms in Stamford Hill, and then they come down here and get a four-bed semi-detached house,” he says. “It must be the promised land, isn’t it? ”

