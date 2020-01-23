Secretary of State Mike Pompeo promotes Trump's goal of ensuring American security

advertisement

President Trump’s right-hand man visited Sumter County late Thursday afternoon and quickly found himself among a large group of allies when he raised a variety of issues.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke on Thursday at the Sumter County FairgroundsU.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived at the Sumter County Fairgrounds in Bushnell at Ocala International Airport shortly after 4 p.m. and was hit with a resounding round of applause. The former CIA director was fresh from a global trip that included an international conference in Libya and stays in the Caribbean, as well as in South and Central America, and focused in his speech on foreign policy U.S. forces are expected to help Iranian General Qassem Soleimani execute a drone attack.

“My mission is really, really simple,” said Pompeo. “It should make the world safer so that we don’t have to send our young men and women to fight.”

Pompeo said Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of more than 600 Americans and the mutilation of hundreds. At the time of his death in Baghdad, he was believed to be planning against America.

That, said Pompeo, was when Trump drew the line in the sand and said Soleimani would not take another American life.

“I was part of this decision-making process and many could have gone wrong,” he said. “But President Trump made the brave decision and said we will protect America.” We’ll get a terrorist off the battlefield and reduce the risk to each of you. We’re going to make America safer – and that’s exactly what we did. “

With that in mind, Pompeo said there are people in other countries who really love and respect everything America stands for, although Americans could read this in the mainstream media and national news programs.

“You see it in Hong Kong, where demonstrators flutter American flags in search of freedom,” he said. “You sing our national anthem.”

Pompeo said he had seen the same behavior in the Middle East, too, with Iranian protesters refusing to step on American flags thrown on the ground by tyranny leaders.

“You have respect for our country,” he said. “They want the freedom that we all have and enjoy here.”

Pompeo added that in the 20 months since he became state secretary, he has traveled to about 60 countries and seen well-wishers on the streets when he arrived.

“Make no mistake, the world knows what we stand for,” he said. “You want it too. They want the freedom and democracy that our founders have given us. “

