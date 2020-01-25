Secretary of Defense Ron Mark meets the American Secretary of Defense Mark Esper

advertisement

Secretary of Defense Ron Mark has met the American Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper.

Secretary of Defense Ron Mark is on a whirlwind trip in the United States and discusses the country’s defense relationship and security issues in the Pacific.

Mark and his American counterpart Minister of Defense Mark Esper met each other on Saturday.

The meeting focused on challenges shared by New Zealand and the US in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as global security events in the Middle East, Mark said in a statement.

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, left, with President Donald Trump.

It was an “excellent opportunity to meet one of our closest security partners,” said Mark.

On Thursday, he visited the United Nations headquarters in New York and met Deputy Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo and Deputy Secretary-General Jean-Pierre Lacroix.

Defense Minister Ron Mark has previously explained how the government plans to spend $ 20 billion over the next 10 years and to equip defense with brand new planes, boats and other high-tech military equipment.

They spoke about UN policies and activities in the Indo-Pacific and how New Zealand can make meaningful contributions to peacekeeping, he said.

In Washington, Mark participated in a round table discussion at the Climate and Security Center with Robert Wilkie, Secretary for Veterinary Affairs, and Deputy National Security Advisor Matthew Pottinger.

His next stop is Honolulu for his first visit to the American Indo-Pacific Command where he will meet Commander Indo-Pacific Command Admiral Philip Davidson to discuss the defense relationship between New Zealand and the US and regional security issues in the Indo-Pacific.

