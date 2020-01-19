Secret KitKat flavors and a great upstairs restaurant - things you can only see in a Chinese supermarket

advertisement

Going to your normal supermarket is often an everyday task.

You buy the same things week after week, habitually follow a precise route up and down the aisles, and there is nothing to look forward to on the way out.

However, there are a number of Chinese supermarkets in Manchester that offer a completely different shopping experience – and most have restaurants that offer slap-up kitchens right upstairs when you’re done.

From unusual KitKat flavors and courses with instant noodle flavors to chicken claws, which are available in the freezer, it is the same when you shop in a Chinese supermarket in Greater Manchester.

Wing Fat – Faulkner Street, Chinatown

Wing Fat Chinese supermarket

(Image: saffron viper)

In a prime location, a stone’s throw from Chinatown’s famous archway, you feel like you’ve been brought to China before you even step inside.

A bright yellow sign with Chinese characters in red umbrellas and lanterns of the New Year at this time of year line the building from above.

The items on offer are displayed in boxes and cardboard boxes on the street, but bamboo and grapefruit plants are also presented.

When you go up the steps to the entrance, it smells of spices. You can hear the soft buzz of the chatter in both Mandarin and Cantonese as two older women stop in the fresh vegetables section to chat.

Outside the Wing Fat supermarket in China City

(Image: saffron viper)

While Wing Fat is one of the smallest Chinese supermarkets in Manchester, the cramped space adds to its charm and makes it a firm favorite with the locals.

There is a certain chaos when customers queue up to buy authentic goods that are so small that only one person can go down the aisle.

There are no children or families in sight, and buyers come in pairs. pick up some with baskets or just the odd items before proceeding to checkout.

Queues at the Wing Fat supermarket

(Image: saffron viper)

You can buy vacuum-sealed Chinese sausage and pork and duck liver sausage for £ 4.10. or dried fish with yellow stripes in a nibble pack for £ 2.80.

Bottles of lychee and glass jelly beverages are available in the fridges for around £ 1, or you can treat yourself to a soy drink or milk tea.

Fish and crabs in styrofoam boxes sit on ice further down the shelf, and you’re confused about how to choose one to buy.

Fresh fish at the Wing Fat Chinese supermarket

(Image: saffron viper)

More fish?

(Image: saffron viper)

Before you set off, you’ll watch raw chicken legs and a supply of traditional Chinese medicine in a bowl made behind the counter.

This is definitely worth the trip if you’re looking for an old-school traditional Chinese shopping experience that makes you feel like you’re 6,000 miles from Manchester.

Hang Won Hong – George Street, Chinatown

A young woman stands in front of the shop and offers customers the opportunity to try their freshly prepared dumplings.

They go down the stairs to be greeted with a shrine in the back of the store, where two male figures are displayed in a mahogany cabinet alongside candles and oranges.

In the aisles next to it are bottles and bottles of oil and sauces. The adjacent aisle is stacked with tubs over instant noodle-flavored tubs. spicy beef, spicy chicken, sauerkraut, spicy pork, particularly spicy fiery curry, tom yam, chili crab, prawns, kimchi noodle soup – to name just a few.

What is your favorite flavor?

(Image: saffron viper)

There are different types of vacuum sealed mushrooms for £ 3.35. Japan’s own version of mayonnaise – KEWPIE – for £ 4.20; fresh quail eggs for £ 1.50; small pea eggplant for £ 1.60; and vacuum-sealed squid balls for £ 3.40.

Choco Banana Pocky Sticks are 70p; There are green tea cookies at a mysterious price with an unmarked label. Mung bean rice cake for £ 2.85; and 13 percent alcohol Korean wine for a bargain at £ 3.65.

As in all Chinese supermarkets, there is a section with every frying pan imaginable, as well as traditional pots, spoons and plates for a few pounds.

Dried mushrooms are also vacuum sealed

(Image: saffron viper)

A selection of Korean wines and spirits

(Image: saffron viper)

Woo Sang and Hunan Restaurant – George Street, Chinatown

Woo Sang supermarket and Hunan restaurant

(Image: saffron viper)

When you approach Woo Sang, you notice a different kind of atmosphere. It’s less inviting and there are only a handful of fewer customers.

While other supermarkets had background noise from employees and shoppers, they have a radio station that pop music roars in the door. Hairy-looking little red balls with fresh lychee catch the eye immediately, but with a serving of £ 6.50, it’s easy to keep going.

Towards the end of the store, the abandoned hallways get darker and almost scary, but then you can take fortune cookies for 99 pence home, which makes everything seem better.

Exotic imported fruits are a bit expensive

(Image: saffron viper)

Fortune cookies available at the Woo Sang supermarket

(Image: saffron viper)

At the top of the supermarket is the Hunan Restaurant, which serves traditional cuisine from the Hunan province on mainland China – with typical flavors of fresh chili and garlic.

And according to manager Hanni, it’s not only the only Hunan restaurant in Manchester, but also in the northwest.

Customers include many westerners who have already visited China, and who usually choose Chairman Mao’s red braised pork, Spicy Crayfish, Green Chili Stir Fry Pork, and Special Hunan Bacon, adds Hanni.

The restaurant was rated four stars out of 209 on TripAdvisor.

Wing Yip superstore and glamorous restaurant – Oldham Road

Wing Yip Chinese supermarket

(Image: saffron viper)

Wing Yip is probably the most famous Chinese supermarket in Manchester, mainly because you can’t miss its striking exterior, but also because it offers a huge megastore offering – with 4,500 items, including Vietnamese, Thai, and Indian products.

They have four stores across the UK and two generations of the Wing Yip family are currently involved in the day-to-day operations of the store.

In the Manchester chain there is a Chinese newspaper dealer, Ho’s Bakery, as well as a counter with fresh fish.

It is more clinical than the others and most similar to a western owned supermarket with bright white lights and huge aisles.

Almost all buyers are families who push large cars. Some were three generations, and children played with their parents while grandparents laughed.

There are many more westerners here as you pass a number of couples discussing which ingredients to pick from a recipe list.

In addition to the pre-packaged food ranges in Chinatown stores, Wing Yip has a much larger selection of frozen foods, making it an ideal place for a large store to stock up on items.

Chicken paws and large duck paws

(Image: saffron viper)

You will discover many different types of meat, with huge cuts of pork and beef, to smaller items like duck feet for £ 6.99. The supermarket is noisy as shouts rang through the building, and so is the upstairs.

The company’s Glamorous restaurant is conveniently located on the top floor and serves traditional Cantonese cuisine.

Tommy Hung traveled to the Far East with his family to convince some of the best chefs from China, Hong Kong and Thailand.

Just like in the shop below, there is a large selection with more than 300 dishes.

The restaurant is rated 3.5 stars on TripAdvisor from 395 reviews.

WH Lung Cash & Carry and Tai Pan Restaurant – Upper Brook Street

WH Lung Cash & Carry and TaiPan

(Image: saffron viper)

This supermarket is at the back of Manchester University and is a hotspot for Chinese students.

But there are also a number of families who can shop here and cling to the side with the little ones.

It’s a store located between Wing Yip and Chinatown, with medium-sized aisles, a manageable selection of products to work on, and a more relaxed environment.

Price reduction for chilli oil at only 99p

(Image: saffron viper)

Beef rolls bring you back almost £ 7

(Image: saffron viper)

While Laoganma chilli oil is on sale for just 99 pence, neatly rolled beef slices will bring you back for almost £ 7.

The fruits on display are triple-packaged for protection, but it’s the unique flavors of chips that draw your attention.

You can also try three varieties of KitKat that aren’t available in UK supermarkets – including chestnuts, sweet potatoes, and matcha.

But for something so extraordinary, picking up a bag will cost you almost a five, but is it definitely worth it?

Triple-packed fruit at WH Lung Cash & Carry

(Image: saffron viper)

Pizza Chili Crab Chips

(Image: saffron viper)

What unique taste would you try?

(Image: saffron viper)

Right upstairs is the Tai Pan restaurant, which has four stars from 416 reviews on TripAdvisor and offers a selection of traditional Chinese and Cantonese dishes.

Duty manager George says his customers are 50/50 Chinese or British who have normally visited China before.

“Visitors to the restaurant are usually adventurous about the meals they order and often order chicken feet as a little laugh,” he smiles.

With so many supermarkets selling more authentic and exceptional Chinese goods and even having their own restaurants, the list of reasons why Manchester is one of the best multicultural cities in the UK is expanding.

