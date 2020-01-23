Second look: grading of Clemson against South Carolina

advertisement

Lawrence was impressed by his ability to play against South Carolina on the go.

Clemson extended his series to six games with a dominant South Carolina appearance on Saturday.

TigerNet attacks game # 12 for the tigers with the keys to go and the game qualities.

What we know about Clemson football (game week 12)

Do you remember all the concerns Trevor Lawrence had in the off-season? Seems crazy now, doesn’t it?

After intercepting all 25 games on average, Lawrence has made no bet in his last 147 pass attempts – on average, every eight throws during this period.

His pocket consciousness and ability to escape have not been in the charts in the last six games. This led to two career highs in rush yards – the team’s top 66 yards on Saturday. Lawrence’s athletics and a largely experienced O-Line group have the tigers in the top 5 bags that are allowed per competition this season (4 .; .92).

He linked an ACC record with 18 consecutive deals at one point against the Gamecocks, which started with a touchdown passed on to Tee Higgins. It started with Clemson’s defense complementing them well with an interception after being stopped at the goal line on the first trip.

Lawrence said he felt “much better than a soccer player” after the game than he was last year – and it shows. He will be a headache for the defensive coordinators in the last few games.

* A friend sent me a link to a South Carolina forum last week where fans said they thought South Carolina had a better chance of winning the annual rivalry game than they thought they could. The idea was that Clemson’s defense was vulnerable and far from as good as the defense that led the Tigers to a national championship last season.

Someone else has fallen into the trap that Brent Venables’ group is not the best in the nation.

The Tigers played 12 games and ESPN supporting actor Tom Luginbill couldn’t help mentioning the Power Rangers on Saturday. It’s almost like people can’t get past this outstanding group and see what the Tigers have this season.

Dabo Swinney briefed everyone during a conference call on Sunday, and Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall reiterated these comments on the same conference call.

“The talent base in every position has been created at a really strong level that matches the style, system and structure of the design,” said Mendenhall. “You have a really good mix of leadership, system, personnel and experience. That then forms culture and tradition.

“In my opinion, this group is the next and probably the strongest version I have ever seen. I have studied Clemson defensively before and was impressed not only by the scheme but also by the innovation and ideas they have. ”

The Tigers kept the gamecocks at only 174 yards and apart from a 15-play ride that brought in 75 yards, the gamecocks had 38 other games that only brought in 99 yards. That is dominance. And the Power Rangers do their thing in the NFL. – David Hood

* It doesn’t matter who you play against, Clemson’s defense continues to impress and it’s not just one or two players.

Of course, Isaiah Simmons prevailed in the first round of the NFL draft selection, K’Von Wallace and A.J. Terrell has also had excellent years, but this defense as a whole has every opportunity to make a statement to those who doubted it during the pre-season.

Defense coordinator Brent Venables was almost sentimental during his post-game press conference after the defense kept South Carolina at just three points and less than 200 yards. He wanted to point out that it wasn’t just him as a coach or a couple of players that made this year’s defense something special.

They were people nobody expected much from – Chad Smith and the Linebacker Corps, Jordan Williams and Justin Foster on the defensive. It is the entire staff – all position trainers, the assistants, the scout team.

It doesn’t matter what kind of insult Clemson is faced with, Venables and the crew have a plan and are diverse in everything they do. I think that’s what made this group so special. They change what they do – whether it’s a four-down front with Simmons in line, etc. – from game to game, and even from game to game.

This has been the best coaching job for Venables so far and I dare to assume that this will be one of his special seasons as a defensive coordinator. – Nikki Hood

game notes

Insult: A-

The underestimated defense of South Carolina presented some challenges, but Lawrence and his talented stables – former 5-star Higgins and Justyn Ross, each receiving more than 100 yards – blossomed when Gamecocks primarily waged war on men on Saturday won.

Defense: A +

Superlatives are slowly running out of what Venables and this Clemson group have accomplished this season, but there was a fourth Power 5 team in this game – and a second in a row – that was played under 200 offensive yards. Since reaching the season high at UNC (20), the Tigers have only allowed 8.7 points per game. Clemson’s November showed No. 1 overall defense (206.3 YPG), which allowed 37 yards less per game than the next team, and No. 1 goal defense (7.5 PPG), just under 3 PPG less than the next Team allowed.

Special teams: B

It was an overall strong performance by the majority of Clemson’s specialist teams, with all three punts landing in South Carolina 20 – one by A.J. Terrell, a 32-yard kick return from Etienne to start the game, and no return that was abandoned by the Gamecocks. BT Potter made his first attempt (46th) but sent a 32-yarder to the right. He is now 10-out of 17 on field goal attempts this season.

