Second look: grading of Clemson against Ohio State

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne were responsible for Clemson’s largest offensive games against the Buckeyes.

Dabo Swinney’s Tigers rebounded twice and eventually prevailed in a thriller against Ohio State 2.

TigerNet attacks game No. 14 for the tigers with the most important food stalls and game qualities.

What we know about Clemson football (game week 14)

* Much has been said about missed calls, missed calls, and bad calls, but at some point you have to take the game out of the officials’ hands and just get ready.

The Fiesta Bowl was about which team ended up playing and which team could play when it mattered.

Ohio State chose three field goals, while Clemson made drives when it mattered and put the ball in the end zone, whether it was Trevor Lawrence making big games with his legs or finding Travis Etienne in passing.

In defense, Clemson ended the trips. Ohio State runs back K.J. Dobbins broke up, but the defense was big in the red zone, keeping the Buckeyes at three instead of seven, which ultimately made the difference in the game.

Nolan Turner ended the game with an interception after the state of Ohio appeared to have driven the field effortlessly.

It’s just how you finish, and Clemson still has a chance to end the season, at the top of the college football world. – Nikki Hood

* Our pre-game Q&A session with a website in the US state of Ohio indicated that this version of the Buckeyes in the previous game was “significantly better” than the 2016 team that Clemson excluded. Against the nation’s top-rated passport defense Fields was the first opponent to complete a pass defense of over 300 yards as a supplement to Dobbin’s fast pace (18 carry for 174 yards).

What we found out about this Clemson defense is that it can maintain aggressiveness against a productive attack (9 TFLs / 4 sacks) and still bend-not-break from a scoring perspective. This Tanner Muse-Tackle was an example of restoring a big game to prevent a TD:

Maybe not a “highlight”, but you win championships because of such games …

Tanner Muse drives and runs J.K. Dobbins prevent a touchdown and then the Tigers D holds the OSU on a field goal.

Heart of a champion. # ALLIN pic.twitter.com/50OJuRuoSO

– Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB)

December 30, 2019

Brent Venables’ group improved to an allowable percentage of 35.7 TD in the red zone thanks to two field goals and a lone TD abandoned by Buckeyes in three attempts.

In a heavyweight fight, Clemson continued to take care of the ball – and forced two sales in key moments, with the state of Ohio pressing the goal line. Clemson has achieved a return on sales of plus 13 in the last 31 quarters, with no sales generated outside of the waste period during this period.

Swinney emphasized before the game how important it is to end the drives with kicks, and that’s exactly what he got (plus a two-point conversion) with the bonus of a career night for Punter Will Spiers. Spiers landed five of his seven attempts within the 20 and launched three over 50 yards.

On the offensive, Lawrence was a warrior and played a role in nine of Clemson’s 10 chunk games (pass 15+ yards; run 10+). And the jump Travis Etienne made in the receiving game was crucial for Clemson, who won with 98 yards and two touchdowns.

This was the test that demonstrated the bravery of the Tigers from 2019 to 20120 – and they’ll have to put in another mega feat to score the best college football for a second season in a row. – Brandon Rink

* Muse has not received enough recognition for his actions against Dobbins. Dobbins broke into the open and seemed to be heading for another touchdown when Muse, who started 10 yards behind Dobbins, covered enough ground to trip Dobbins within the 10th. This saved a touchdown and was one of the biggest games of the night. If the state of Ohio scores a touchdown there, the game may have gone in a different direction.

It was a night of slow beginnings. The tigers missed an early field gate. The offense scored a goal late in the first half. The defense was early on its heels. Ohio State emerged as the attacker and slapped the tigers in the mouth, but it wasn’t a knockout blow. The tigers wobbled, they staggered, but they never went down and won the Buckeyes 29-7 after falling 16-0.

There were many great pieces – Amari Rodgers’ catch, Trevor Lawrence, Nolan Turner’s wild attack – but Muse’s piece showed the kind of heart and determination it would take to make this comeback. – David Hood

game notes

Insult: B

Swinney gave his team an overall B-minus score for the win in a row despite the level of the competition. On the offensive, Clemson protected the ball well, but struggled to move it consistently – even after the two goals followed each other in the first half. Lawrence and Etienne were the stars of the breakthrough when they made 402 of Clemson’s 417 yards and all four touchdowns.

How many running backs could four defenders close to the sidelines, two meters behind the scrimmage line, contain and still somehow get to the end zone?

Well, we know one thing: Travis Etienne.

(Bonus points for high security?) # ALLIN pic.twitter.com/zs19hGkQv1

– Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB)

January 2, 2020

Player. #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/Tle9mCExIZ

– Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB)

December 29, 2019

Defense: B

Clemson’s defense was early on his heels, but success in the red zone could have made all the difference in the game. The Venables group had played an average of two games with more than 20 yards surrendered per competition – and allowed seven games for the horse chestnut, while the third and fourth games over 60 yards were allowed for Dobbins. Clemson tested the toughest test ever in the clutch, preparing for the New Orleans challenge.

Special teams: A-

Spiers’ big night is already noted above, and this was another game where the opponent didn’t have a single chance at a jump-off or whistle. Obviously the plot of the season was inconsistent and BT Potter’s early field goal failed. If Ohio State had included this last Clemson Drive within FG range, it would have been interesting to see if Swinney would have brought it back for the potential game winner.

