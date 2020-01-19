Second look: grading of Clemson against LSU

advertisement

The national title game was supposed to motivate Trevor Lawrence after a tough game.

Clemson’s school record winning streak in 29 games ended Monday in New Orleans against LSU’s Tigers.

TigerNet tackles the national title game for the tigers with the most important takeaways and game classes.

What we know about Clemson football (game week 15)

* In all respects, Brent Venable’s plan was exactly what the doctor ordered to stop – or at least slow – the LSU’s acclaimed attack – but that night the other team was just better.

As difficult as losing your team is, sometimes the other team is just better that night, and that’s exactly what happened in the national championship Monday night.

Sure, there were missed duels and James Skalski’s loss to the middle linebacker hurt, but with no constant pressure on LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, he bet every throw and made the offender click.

Even if Burrow played at a superhuman level, Clemson still had a chance to get a stop, but the LSU extended the drives twice when facing third slopes of 10 or more meters.

Venables informed the media after the game that its defense had not played precisely enough to win.

“They seemed to do that and they really did it on time. I thought the last drive just before half was a killer because we could have come from the field, ”said Venables. “It was 3rd and 19th and you have to get out of the field. We tried to bluff and dress up and we’re just not deep enough and they move behind us and go in and meet. And then they take us to another 3rd and 10th place and bring us to this jailbreak screen in the third quarter after having had a couple of good rides in a row.

“And then they take us to 3rd and 10th place at 53 and score a goal. These two touchdowns were the difference for me. You did plays all year round. They played competitive games tonight and they did them all year round. You are very good. They are very precise and force you to play with the same precision, and if you don’t you have to pay for it. “- Nikki Hood

* The LSU won a major tactical fight with each side, in which elite playmakers appeared in attack and defense.

It doesn’t quite calculate on the surface after giving up 628 yards and 42 points, but ESPN’s Film Room coaches the crew of Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State), Derek Mason (Vanderbilt) and Jeff Hafley (Ohio State DC for Fiesta Bowl; BC head and Gary Patterson (TCU) repeatedly praised Venables’ “big plan” against the high-performance crime of the Bayou Bengals.

There were six DBs to be seen – according to their place on the list, Isaiah Simmons in his usual flexible role, Skalski in his typical middle linebacker place and three downlines. All of Clemson’s two-time security guards played an important role with Tanner Muse, and K’Von Wallace often suited recipients when it came to covering men. It worked particularly early when three punts started in four possessions for the LSU.

It was just a series of great throws and receiver games from LSU that Clemson was chasing a lot of the game on. There were also some misunderstandings that were to be expected when a unique staff group was thrown together over a couple of weeks. The ACC Tigers entered the game in 20-yard or more-yard games to gain national leadership (2.5 per game), and gave up 11 on Monday night – seven in the passing game alone.

Third-down conversions were a rarity for both teams, but as Venables found, the tunnel screen in the third quarter of a three-point game was particularly a backbreaker:

Clemson joined the LSU team eight times and scored four times, which simply did not succeed. Trevor Lawrence linked 10 of his first 15 throws for 138 yards and then had 14 incompletenesses in his last 22 attempts – a questionable offensive passport disorder that deprived him of having at least one touchdown pass as a tiger in every game (except for the Syracuse game) he in the first half because of an injury).

That said, the first-half reverse TD, which put the LSU behind two possessions for the first time this season, seemed to be a turning point – Clemson’s coach Dabo Swinney was very demonstrative in his celebration.

Instead, only one of Clemson’s last eight runs took more than five games, the longest lasting every 50 meters for a TD to pull in three moves. Travis Etienne, who was controversial in the match, got at least two more hits from all the Tigers, but in just one more out of a total of 14 unkind defeats. He had a strong success rate of 67 percent on his rush attempts. In the Higgins, Lawrence and Lyn-J Dixon runs, Clemson had a success rate of 69 percent (42 percent of the national average per Bill Connelly from ESPN) and only a success rate of 31 percent (10 percent below the national average). The secondary level of the LSU should also receive ample recognition for this latter number.

Clemson’s Co-OC Tony Elliott said after the game that they could have run the ball more but wanted to be aggressive. Without Lawrence’s accuracy, we wondered what Etienne could have done in the running game to extend the ride and keep Burrow and his company off the field.

At first glance, Clemson was number 1 last season, especially for the large numbers that we expected would be a defensive in transition. Venables had a different idea and put together an incredible season that ended sourly against one of the better offenses in college football history. Clemson, Lawrence, Etienne, Tee Higgins and the rest of the Tigers aggressively finished in the top 5 in the standings and offensive, but it’s hard to shake the feeling that points were still on the table as the season progressed , And some of these points could have been useful on Monday when it was clear that a certain amount of gunfire was required to win. – Brandon Rink

* Clemson had five points in the first half and two points in the first quarter after crossing the midfield and penetrating deep into the LSU area.

I don’t knock on the barge decisions – those were the right calls at the time – but it was the offense that didn’t happen in those places. Against a team like the LSU that you know will collect points, you need to collect points when you reach Plus territory.

The LSU won the litter and decided to postpone it and the Clemson reached the 24-yard line of the LSU after a 3-yard pass for Amari Rodgers. When you reach the LSU 24, you have to score. Instead, Lyn-J Dixon ran a meter and Lawrence took a large sack that brought it to 4th and 18th place. Because of the kicking issues, head coach Dabo Swinney chose to score instead of trying the 52-yard field goal (though Potter would kick a 22-yard field goal later).

One punt was low for LSU and the Clemson defense forced a 3-and-out and a short punt for LSU gave Clemson the ball on the LSU 42-yard line. Etienne ran over five meters in a recurring theme, and two incomplete passes killed the ride. Two trips within LSU 37 in the first 10 minutes of the game and Clemson came away with zero points.

The offense had a chance to plunge the LSU into a deep hole – the LSU’s offense had not yet fully started at that point – and Swinney spoke of any missed opportunities in the game.

The offensive ended in the second half with only 108 meters and it did not happen on a night when the offensive had to take over the defense. – David Hood

game notes

Insult: C

In a game in which Will Spiers hit a season high nine times, a third-down conversion stands out from the boxing standings in eleven attempts. The passing game was not very consistent, while the running game was only presented temporarily after some success. When the LSU put together one scoring drive after another in the middle to the end of the game, these problems only worsened for Clemson and that tells the story in this one.

Defense: C

Clemson joined the club from teams that had tried to prevent the LSU’s otherworldly attack – top 15 ranks who give an average of 563 yards and 42 points to the Bayou Bengals. The LSU has braked more than any other game this season (seven times) and the three in the first four rounds gave the Clemson offense the opportunity to get some air for Swinny’s team. Ultimately, they gave the ACC tigers a chance.

Special teams: A-

Clemson’s kick game was largely a bright spot after BT Potter landed five points in the 20 (one pair in the 10) and had two of more than 50 yards with a 52-yard field goal after a BCS / playoff record Potter hadn’t made it. ‘t Allow LSU kickoff return. Travis Etienne also tried to provide a spark late with a 30-yard kickoff return.

keywords:

James Skalski, Isaiah Simmons, Gerber Muse, AJ Terrell, Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Lyn-J Dixon, T -stück Higgins, Amari Rodgers, Will Spiers, BT Potter, Brent Venables, Tony Elliott

