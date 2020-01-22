Second look: Classification of Clemson's ACCCG in the playoffs

advertisement

Tee Higgins set some ACC championship records as part of what is currently the most explosive crime in the country.

Clemson easily hit his playoff ticket by defeating Coastal challenger Virginia 62-17 in Charlotte.

TigerNet attacks game # 13 for the tigers with the keys to go and the game qualities.

What we know about Clemson football (game week 13)

No team is more explosive at the moment. In his “championship phase”, Clemson has led the country since November in both the 53.2 PPG and the 20-yard (42) rankings.

No contender for the playoffs did as well defensively in the same period. Clemson is over 40 yards better per game (242.4 YPG / 4.1 per game) than the next team – Ohio State (285 / 4.5) – far more than Oklahoma (317.6 / 5.4) and LSU (378.6 / 6). In goal defense, they have averaged at least 10 points ahead of the next CFP team since November (9.4), while the remaining trio are led by Ohio State (20), LSU (23) and Oklahoma (27).

Add these components to a coaching staff unparalleled in the off-season, and the Tigers will give the two-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes a lot to think about in the next few weeks.

Consider any key figure for overall efficiency, and the obvious weakness for Clemson is with special teams that rank 120th according to the ESPN FPI and 103rd with the SP +. Inconsistencies in place kicking and a general lack of punting effectiveness are unlikely to be resolved during the holidays – only part of this team from 2019 will remain in the playoffs. The FPI and SP + measures are very different in relation to the special teams of CFP competitors: Ohio State (No. 18 in SP +; No. 62 in FPI), LSU (No. 8 in SP + / No. 82 in FPI), Oklahoma (No. 28 in SP +; No. 79 in FPI). SP + is likely responsible for a stronger placekick, as all three teams have kickers who aim for the field with a rate of 83 percent or more – Blake Haubeil of Ohio, 4: 4 in attempts over 40 meters (Only 12 field goal attempts in total; Potter has a 63.2 FG make rate and is 5-8 in 40+ attempts). – Brandon Rink

* Clemson has dominated college football for more than this year, but they don’t think they don’t like it. In fact, they need time to stop and smell the roses.

After the ACC Championship Game, Clemson Quarterback sat on a chair for his post-game interview and told the media that the Tigers had just won a fifth title in a row, but were a lot of fun on the way.

“Our team did a really good job enjoying the little things. And that’s no small matter, ”said Lawrence on Saturday evening after the win. “Winning five ACC championships in a row is a big deal. And Coach Swinney told us: “Stop and smell the roses. Enjoy every moment. “Because (if) you keep looking ahead, you miss such things. So we really wanted to enjoy it.

“And we understood that if we didn’t win this game, we wouldn’t stand a chance in the playoffs.” There is also a lot of excitement associated with it. ”

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fe7PjKwOTGA (/ embed)

Lawrence completed 16 of 22 passes for 302 yards and four touchdowns, and later admitted that the Cavaliers couldn’t do much to stop the Clemson offense.

“(The Cavaliers) did a lot with soft corners, a lot with Cover 3,” said Lawrence. “You probably started upshifting in the middle of the second quarter, played more Cover 2, and tried to push a bit more. But I think our receivers did a really good job of identifying different reception areas and making good decisions on their routes. ”

The recipients – especially Tee Higgins – dominated. Even if they stopped and smelled the roses on the way. – Nikki Hood

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4E0c5YDDm0g (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1u2zvzg1nlY (/ embed)

* It was one of the most dazzling performances of the year.

When Virginia made the opening and marched down the field, the Virginia authors sitting in the press box in front of me straightened up a little and began to really interfere in the negotiations. After all, a victory in Virginia would be a huge surprise and sell a lot of papers. Was an upset brewing?

Intercepting Nolan Turner didn’t change much in the behavior, but touchdown after relentless touchdown diminished her enthusiasm as the game progressed. No hassle that night. Not if this Clemson machine wipes out anything and everything on its way.

Finally, when Tee Higgins made brilliant catches and Trevor Lawrence delivered litters that only the best NFL quarterbacks could deliver, they actually started to smile. Why? Because it’s fun to see this team. Even if you have to write about a blowout.

A media personality said he started the season in Ohio but has since moved. He said he told his fellow countrymen in Ohio that they were better prepared for something different from what they saw from people like Penn State, Wisconsin, and Michigan this season.

“This is a different type of cat that they get,” he said. “I told them they haven’t seen anything like it.” – David Hood

game notes

Insult: A +

Clemson averaged the highest yards per game against an FBS opponent this season (9.24) and the third highest in CFBStats’ 2009 records. Virginia had no response to a Tiger offense that was its playoff Completed the bid with an exclamation mark.

Defense: B +

After being selected by a Yahoo report last week, Tanner Muse appeared to be targeting the Cavaliers’ offense and hit some big pieces, but overall Virginia had no hope of fiercer competition. The net result was only 17 points – three sales limited the deposit options of the Cavaliers on some trips.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zmtsmjh9njY (/ embed)

Special teams: B

The final boxing score for BT Potter was 2-2 at the field goals, although his 47-meter game was over after he was given two additional chances (a time out before a shot and then a penalty for Virginia) , Will Spiers only had to get offside once and landed his attempt in the 20th minute. The second leg was largely quiet, although Clemson had avoided an early catastrophe due to a mistake by Derion Kendrick, who fell comfortably into Sheridan Jones’ arms.

