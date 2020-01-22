Second band update for 'Dead By Daylight' now available!

advertisement

It’s been a while, but Behavior Interactive has released its new Tome II update for Dead in daylight, The first Tome update took place on Halloween last year and was associated with numerous challenges for experienced players. Tome II promises the same thing.

The update is called “Reckoning” and includes new challenges, new background stories, new outfits and charms for four characters: the doctor, the ghost, Jane Romero and David King. It also unveils a new community-created collection that includes clown and feng min outfits. There will also be a Lunar New Year outfit for Jake Park and new charms to collect. The reckoning update also introduces the brand new “Compendium” feature that allows players to access all previous toms.

If that’s not enough, the main Tome II characters will get a 30% discount in the in-game store from today until January 28, 2020. The update includes a new rift that is available for 1,000 Auric Cells.

Dead By Daylight is available for Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

