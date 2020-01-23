SEBI uses artificial intelligence, big data analysis to curb market manipulations

advertisement

SEBI is gaining opportunities to track and analyze social media posts to monitor potential market manipulations, Ajay Tyagi Chairman said Thursday.

He said the possibilities will include the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analysis and natural language processing tools to recognize market manipulation.

The new plan includes creating a data lake project to increase analytical capabilities, he said while speaking at the Speaking at the National Institute of Securities Markets in Patalganga nearby.

In an effort to curb potential manipulations in the securities market, SEBI has been monitoring social media and there have been cases where social media messages have contributed to the fight against manipulative activities.

“Detecting malpractice in the market using standard tools that analyze only structured data of price and volume is becoming increasingly difficult,” Tyagi said.

“We want to acquire technology and unstructured data analysis because structured data analysis does not help much, manipulators use all kinds of things,” he noted.

A tender has also been launched for the acquisition of the technology.

Even in the absence of such a targeted tool, Mr. Tyagi said that SEBI already has options for screening social media messages after corporate announcements and the changes in price and volumes of a scrip.

The head of the SEBI said that the application of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) tools has the potential to effect a paradigm shift in the securities market landscape, adding that blockchain can be used in clearing and settlement activities.

AI / ML tools are increasingly being used in fund management, trading, supervision and monitoring functions in the capital markets, he added.

Mr Tyagi also said that there is a need for technologists to invest time in researching these tools for applications in the capital markets.

Systemic risks are becoming important objectives for financial regulators, Mr. Tyagi said, explaining that this requires identification and monitoring of key financial institutions, leverage, interdependence, risk concentrations and market sentiment.

