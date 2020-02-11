SAN DIEGO – SeaWorld Entertainment announced Tuesday that it was paying $ 65 million to settle a class action lawsuit alleging that the owners of the company lied to investors, suggesting the impact of documentation on killer whale captivity on the decline in Visits to the park.

A US stock exchange regulator has noted the settlement in the Baker case against SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., according to which SeaWorld officials said a 2013 documentary titled “Blackfish” had no impact on park visits.

The documentary documents the fishing methods for killer whales and the dangers that capturing whales presents to humans and animals.

Company-wide attendance declined in 2013 and 2014, and the company announced in 2014 that attendance had declined due to factors other than “Blackfish,” including “a late summer start for some schools in the company’s key source markets, a new attraction Offers in competitors’ target parks and a delay in opening one of the company’s new attractions. “

The earnings announcements also referred to “demand pressures related to the recent media attention to California legislative proposals,” possibly referring to legislative proposals related to orcas protection regulations.

The settlement is still subject to approval by the Federal Supreme Court and “does not constitute, or does not constitute, an admission, license or determination of fault, liability or misconduct by the company or a defendant,” as was filed on Tuesday.

In 2018, SeaWorld paid $ 5 million to resolve similar SEC allegations of fraud regarding the impact of the documentary on visitor numbers.

The SEC said at the time that SeaWorld and former CEO James Atchison “made untrue and misleading statements or omissions in SEC filings, profit releases and solicitations, and other statements to the press about the impact of” Blackfish “on the reputation and business of the Made company “. As a result, SeaWorld’s share price fell and caused substantial losses to shareholders.

