It wasn’t that long ago that the Texas baseball program against Rice hit the first pitch for the regular 2020 season on February 14th.

One of the most anticipated seasonal starts in the sports calendar of the University of Texas Sports Department is the beginning of baseball. The Texas baseball program plans to recover from a poor performance in 2019 after former AP coach of the year David Pierce saw his team almost at the bottom of the Big 12 standings. This bad season for Texas actually came just a year after they won the Big 12 and made it to the College World Series.

Omaha would be a great goal for the Texas Longhorns baseball program at the end of the season, but we have to go step by step this year. Returning to Omaha is usually an expectation for a college baseball program as prominent as that of the Longhorns. But this year should be considered a success if they made it to a Super Regional.

Reassemble this team at a good pace and maybe take part in the College World Series in 2021. In the Big 12 media survey for baseball, Texas finished fifth in the overall ranking planned for 2020. The top team was the Texas Tech Red Raiders, followed by the Oklahoma State Cowboys and TCU Horned Frogs.

Though Texas won a vote this year as a favorite to win the Big 12. But also the West Virginia Mountaineers, who finished seventh in the previous season’s Big 12 media survey.

The Longhorns had their first pitch for their regular 2020 season against a solid in-state program with the Rice Owls on February 14th. This will start a weekend series of three games against the owls in Houston.

The home game kick-off for Texas takes place on February 18 (the following Tuesday) against another opponent of the UTSA Roadrunners. Texas will have three opponents at Disch-Falk Field at home this week. The other two are the Lamar Cardinals and Boise State Broncos. Boise State is the first full weekend series for the Longhorns.

The rest of Longhorns 2020’s regular baseball season (thanks to texassports.com) can be viewed here.

Texas wants to recover from the 2019 season and set a record of 27-27 (7-16 Big 12). Shutting down Rice at the start of the season is a good place to start, and Piece and the Longhorns can start on this road next Friday at 7:00 p.m. CT.