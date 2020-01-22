Season 7 trailer of Clone Wars teases Epic Ahsoka Vs. Mouth fight

advertisement

If you feel some of this dreaded Star Wars fatigue after The Rise of Skywalker, you may need a large dose of the cartoon Star Wars: The Clone Warsthat we can offer thanks to this newly released and very exciting trailer. Lucasfilm has just released this footage for the highly anticipated seventh season of the series and it teases an epic clash between the devilish villain Darth Maul and favorite character Ahsoka Tano.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZLW2jkd6E7g [/ embed]

advertisement

In addition to this long-awaited showdown, the trailer gives us some glimpse into what’s going on with Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, and Mace Windu as they slowly realize that the Jedi Order may have been infiltrated by a powerful evil. Honestly, they were a bit slow in recording.

Disney has now confirmed season 7 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will consist of 12 episodes and, similar to The Mandalorian, each episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars is released weekly rather than a full-season Netflix-like dump. They also confirmed that Mandalorian Dave Filoni will work hard to continue the storylines and setups of the original series.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars shows the events that result from the separatist crisis and lead to a full war that leads to the formation of the Intergalactic Empire and the annihilation of the Jedis. Yoda, Anakin and the Jedi Knights fight in the clone wars, lead them to many new planets and introduce new players. The series spans the time between Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.

RELATED: Third clip from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Lost Missions

While Star Wars: The Clone Wars It may have been a difficult start when the series was launched in 2008. The reputation of the series has improved significantly in the course of its existence and is now considered one of the franchise provider’s strongest offers. The series has done well to introduce the character Ahsoka Tano, who appeared no less shortly in The Rise of Skywalker, and there are rumors that she will soon be seen in live action form. If that wasn’t enough, the series has wonderfully expanded the mythical tradition of the stories and even corrected Jar Jar Link’s polarizing character.

The fans were disappointed when the show was canceled after a shortened sixth season in 2014. With the announcement of the revival of the shows on Disney +, celebrations in the style of the return of the Jedi were taking place across the known galaxy. After this trailer, all viewers are ready to meet their expectations.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 is expected to be released on February 21st exclusively for Disney Plus. This is courtesy of Star Wars Official Channel.

Topics: Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars, Disney Plus, Streaming

Movie fanatics. Movie maniac. Critic of Cockney. Enforce his opinion wherever he goes, whether it’s justified or not.

advertisement