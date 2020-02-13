Let the record show that The Good Fight will return this spring.

CBS All Access announced that season four of Christine Baranski’s legal thriller will premiere on Thursday April 9th. The following episodes are released weekly on Thursdays.

In the fourth season with 10 episodes, Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart navigate “through a completely different landscape” according to CBS All Access’ perishable summary. “After losing their largest client, Chumhum, and marring their founding partner’s name, Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart had to accept an offer from a major multinational law firm, STR Laurie, to become a small subsidiary. Suddenly all of their decisions can be questioned by the huge company that literally stands above them. While STR Laurie initially seems like benevolent overlords, Diane Lockhart and her colleagues scour her loss of independence. “

Regular guests of the recurring series include Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi and Delroy Lindo. As previously reported, franchise veterinarian Zach Grenier (David Lee) is back in the series regularly. Meanwhile, John Larroquette from Night Court and Hugh Dancy from Hannibal have joined the ensemble. Michael J. Fox will also repeat his role as Good Wife by Louis Canning as a guest star.

Series co-creator Robert King recently told TVLine that season four will focus less on President Trump than on hell that was legally seen. “We’ll comment more on what the current political situation has to do with the law, and some of it has to do directly with Trump, but much of it has to do with the collateral damage caused by the decline in today’s values ​​and guidelines.” , the EP gave a preview. “There’s a tendency for people to think subpoenas can now be ignored and we wanted to see how it happened because so much drama in the courtroom requires people to follow the rules.” But what kind of courtroom drama do you have if (suddenly the rules no longer matter)? “