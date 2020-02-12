SIMILAR POSTS

A week after the second anniversary of the broadcasting of The Wall’s second finale, NBC (again) announced a premiere date for the third season of the game show hosted by Chris Hardwick.

Originally scheduled to return last June, The Wall will now continue their ball jump at 7 / 6c on Sunday, March 15th.

The Wall’s second season saw an average of 5 million viewers and a demo rating of just over 1.0, numbers that rose to 6 million and 1.2 with DVR playback.

The Peacock network also announced on Wednesday that Little Big Shots, which has been “completely reinterpreted” and is now hosted by sitcom film star Melissa McCarthy, will open its new season with a special preview on Monday, February 24th will be the premiere of Season 18 of The Voice) before entering the regular time slot of Sunday at 8 a.m. on March 1.

Finally, Songland will kick off its second season at 10 p.m. on Monday, April 13.

