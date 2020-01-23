advertisement

The new Captain of Station 19 behind the scenes wants to keep the Grim Reaper very busy during her tenure.

“There will be a lot more deaths and unsuccessful bailouts this year,” Krista Vernoff, the new show runner, teases the third season, which starts at 8/7 on ABC this evening. “There weren’t many deaths in the first two seasons of the show. As much as we tend not to rescue all of Grey’s anatomy patients every week, we’re not able to rescue all patients this week at ward 19 this season.”

On her watch, Vernoff adds that the outsourcing of Grey’s Anatomy will feel “very different in sound” compared to the first and second season of Stacy McKee. “It’s more dramatic,” she adds. “It’s darker and a bit coarser – in the truest sense of the word. People wear a little more soot; it’s messier.”

Fans can also count on an increase in Grey’s Anatomy transitions as the two universes continue to mingle under Vernoff, who will not only oversee the branch of the fire station, but will continue to be the show ship’s runner. As the EP TVLine explained earlier: “The challenge I was given was this: how to create a more unified universe and a little more crossover, but also allows… [both shows] to be completely satisfactory if you only see a. And so far I feel really good about what we’re doing. “

