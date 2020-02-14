SIMILAR POSTS

CBS celebrated Valentine’s Day by announcing an (early!) Premiere date for the second season of Love Island, which this time will use up even more nights on TV.

The “Romantic Reality Series” (as CBS describes it) will return on Thursday, May 21st at 8/7 with a two-hour opener, and then air hours of episodes six nights a week, including a Saturday retrospective show. (Season 1 only premiered in July and ran in 22 episodes through early August.)

Presenter Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman will return with a brand new cast of islanders – one of whom you could be if you go to the casting location to “find singles looking for their own sizzling summer love” (open casting Calls) In the meantime, it will take place in Minneapolis, Minnesota (February 15, details) and Orlando, Florida (March 4, details).

In the first season of CBS ‘adaptation of the popular British format, “only” was broadcast five nights a week, with an average of 2.2 million viewers and a demo rating of just under 0.5. This makes it the network’s least-seen summer program, while landing in the middle of the pack in the demo. (Still, CBS always noticed that Love Island was the most streamed new show on CBS All Access and CBS.com for over a year.)

Are you going to pay a return visit to Love Island? Or maybe even auditioning for Island Lovin?