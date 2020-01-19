advertisement

A Las Vegas resident who served with the US Air Force and was confronted with court martial at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, died Sunday in Redwood Valley, reported the office of the Mendocino County Sheriff.

According to the MCSO, delegates responded to the 800 block of Reeves Canyon Road around 07:30 on January 19 at the request of Air Force Special Agents from the Office of Special Investigations stationed at the Beale Air Force Base near Marysville, California.

The special agents of the air force were looking for a 32-year-old man who fled the courtroom where it was expected to be sentenced after his court martial in Las Vegas on January 17. An arrest warrant was issued and the following day around 4 p.m. a California Highway Patrol officer attempted a stop on the wanted Jeep Wrangler 2018 south of Ukiah.

The driver did not stop and the CHP officer pursued the Jeep to Reeves Canyon Road, where the wanted man avoided the officer. The Air Force Special Agents then responded to the area and started searching, parking the vehicle on a remote fire route in the 8000 block of Reeves Canyon Road, about eight miles from the Hwy intersection. 101.

Due to a friend of the service member who reported that he made suicidal statements after his desertion, the MCSO first deployed his unmanned aerial vehicle or drone to approach the vehicle. The drone was deployed and received images from the Jeep, but “the windows were foggy” and nothing was visible until the “drone’s battery was nearly empty” and had to be returned to the assembly area of ​​the delegates.

When the drone was flown back to the vehicle, the operators reportedly could see what a person in the vehicle seemed to be, and then “sometime afterwards a single shot of a firearm was heard in the immediate vicinity and the drone had to return to the assembly point because the battery was almost empty.

At 1:30 PM, the province’s Multi-Agency SWAT team approached the Jeep using the Citizen Rescue Vehicle, and the service member was found dead about 30 meters away from the vehicle on a hill. The first investigation of the scene determined that the wanted man “committed suicide by using a powerful gun.” His name was not released by the MCSO if his family could be notified.

A forensic autopsy is scheduled for January 22 and the MCSO had not released an official way or cause of death pending those results.

Several agencies assisted the MCSO, including the Mendocino County Search & Rescue, Cal Fire, Department of Fish & Wildlife, Ukiah Police Department, Willits Police Department, Fort Bragg Police Department, Medstar Ambulance, Redwood Valley Fire Department and the Air Force Office of Special to investigate.

