Search suspended for missing swimmer near Dunedin's St Clair Beach

HAMISH MCNEILLY / MATERIAL

Emergency services on Second Beach Rd near St Clair Beach in Dunedin are looking for a missing man.

The search for a swimmer who is missing near St Clair Beach in Dunedin has been suspended for the night.

Emergency services were called to Second Beach Rd on Thursday at 4:30 PM, near Cliffs Rd, a spokeswoman said.

It is understood that a teenager jumped into the water and did not turn up.

Police said around 7 p.m. that they were still looking for the man on the south side of St Clair Beach with the help of rescue teams.

A rescue helicopter at the site of the incident near St Clair Beach.

A helicopter was involved in the search, but was dropped off.

As the police spokeswoman said the search was suspended from 9 p.m. on Thursday.

“Our employees will be the first to reassess in the morning with a view to a return.”

A rescue team from Surf Live Saving at the incident near St Clair Beach.

St John spokesperson Gerard Campbell said that two ambulances were dropped off on the beach at 5.30 p.m.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson from New Zealand said a crew from St. Kilda was assisting police and ambulance at a “medical event.”

He also sent comments to the police and ambulance.

Second Beach, near where emergency services were looking for a man in trouble in the water.

The road is near the St Clair Hot Salt Water Pool.

The Second Beach circuit, near where the police were looking, reopened in August after slips had closed for two years.

Flood was predicted for Dunedin at 4.05pm, with ebb around 11pm, data on Tideforecast.com showed.

The water temperature was around 14 degrees Celsius and the surf was predicted to be good, Metservice said.

The forecast for Dunedin on Thursday was cloud with possible showers and a high of 20 ° C.

