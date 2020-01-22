Search for the missing British, 25, who disappeared in the storm in Ibiza

advertisement

A search mission was launched in Ibiza after a British man disappeared during a violent storm.

Spanish emergency service 112 said the 25-year-old had ridden his motorcycle through the north of the island before disappearing near the Portinatx district in Sant Joan de Labritja.

A spokesman said the police were alerted by his colleague who was looking for him after the Briton – who was on a day off – had not returned from the trip.

The colleague can only find his bike, the spokesman added.

Emergency services, including the Civil Guard, a national police force and local police, have started to search the Balearic Islands by land and water.

They suspect that the incident was weather-related, but the search had not yet yielded “positive results.”

Four people died after Storm Gloria struck the Spanish Mediterranean coast with strong winds, heavy rain and icy conditions from the beginning of the week.

Another 41-year-old man from Spain has also disappeared, which is probably also related to the extreme weather conditions.

Storm GLoria started devastating the region on Monday

(Image: AP)

On Tuesday, 112 Emergency warned residents that “the storm could cause you to be hit by a sea storm.

“Don’t stop to watch the waves and stay away from breakwaters, promenades and other places where the waves can break nearby. Find a safe place.”

The Federal Foreign Office has meanwhile issued a weather warning for Britons who are thinking of traveling there or already living in Spain.

It says: “The Spanish Weather Agency (AEMET) has issued an” extreme weather warning “for the following provinces: Teruel, Albacete, Murcia, Barcelona, ​​Girona, Tarragona, Valencia, Alicante and Castellon.

“The Balearic Islands, Almeria, Granada and Jaen are also on high alert. Strong wind and snowfall can lead to road closures and disruption to transport services.”

