Sean Stemaly’s new video for “Last Night All Day” is perfectly scheduled for release on Valentine’s Day (February 14th), but fans will see it a day earlier in this exclusive Taste of Country.

The country newcomer is signed to Big Loud and is working on his debut tracks with Nashville super producer Joey Moi, whose credits include Florida Georgia Line and Morgan Wallen. Born in Kentucky, he grew up in Indiana and honestly comes to Brooks & Dunn, George Strait, Alan Jackson and Jason Aldean for his credibility in his country.

Now he lives in Nashville and has combined all these influences and more into his own pop and rock-influenced brand of contemporary country music, which contrasts a clean, snappy production with strong pop-influenced melodies and progressive instrumentation for its own sound.

Stemaly has worked with director Justin Clough on the very skilfully filmed and edited video for “Last Night All Day” in Nashville and is happy with the results that you can view by clicking on the clip above in the story.

“I always look forward to making music videos,” he says. “I’m new to it, so I’m just going to take it and have fun with it.”

“The day we filmed was freezing in Nashville and my fingers were numb during all outdoor scenes, but it was worth it,” Stemaly recalls. “I’m thrilled to release this piece because it shows a different view of the story behind the song, which I didn’t expect when I recorded it. ‘Last Night All Day’ is special to me because it sounds different from everything else what I did – and that’s what I love about it. You can hear it in the truck and on the dance floor. It’s one of those songs to get loud and have a good time. I want to thank Justin Clough and his team who made it on this shoot, my team at Big Loud, that they were always first class, and above all the fans who listened, this is for all of you. ”

Stemaly also spent time developing his live act on the go and sharing stages with artists like Riley Green, Hardy, Lanco, Chris Lane and Wallen. More information about Sean Stemaly can be found on his official website or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

