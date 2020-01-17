Sean Snyder from Kansas, interviewed by Longhorns

advertisement

A big name in the big 12 parts of the country was interviewed this week for a position coach with the Texas football program.

There are still a handful of eye-catching openings for coaching staff alongside the Texas football program outside of Tom Herman’s head coach and coordinator positions. Perhaps the most striking of the assistant coach openings at the moment is the coach with tight ends.

Since the Texas Longhorns football program recently announced hiring former analyst and co-offensive coordinator from Kansas State Wildcats as Andre Coleman as the next coach with broad recipients, the tight coach is an intensively pursued search for coaching. There are a few intriguing candidates who stay late for the Longhorns.

Apparently Herman and the Longhorns are looking for another coach who is currently in the Kansas State football program or has just left to fill the opening for the tight coach. Reportedly, the Longhorns interviewed the former coordinator of the special teams from Kansas State and head coach Sean Snyder to fill the opening for the coach with tight ends.

advertisement

The report Snyder interviewed with Herman and the Longhorns came on top of the Twitter timeline of Anwar Richardson or Orange Bloods.

Sean Snyder, son of legendary Kansas State coach Bill Snyder, had a “lengthy” interview in Austin on Thursday for the vacant position of TE coach / special teams in Texas, according to my sources. Unclear whether he is the best candidate. It is safe to say that Tom Herman is doing his due diligence pic.twitter.com/OTwDAvyX8W

– Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) January 16, 2020

Snyder has since become the director of football operations in Kansas State since his father left the program last season. Sean’s father is the former legendary head coach of Kansas State (even the stadium is named after him), Bill Snyder. When Bill resigned from Kansas State after the 2018 college football season, Sean did not receive the opening of the head coach, as he looked for a long time.

But Sean still remains in the Little Apple as director of football operations, a role he originally played in the 1994-2010 program before taking over the STC role. Bringing in the role of tight coaches can be a nice step forward in the Big 12 for Snyder, if he wants to promote his coaching career with blue blood that would give him more national attention.

Just because Snyder was interviewed by Herman for the tight opening of the coach, this does not mean that he is a leading candidate for the position. Richardson made that clear in his Tweet for the report of his interview.

Next: 5 impactful early transfers for 2020 out of season on the Longhorns

If Snyder landed this tight coaching track with the Longhorns this season, he would take over a group that could be led by Cade Brewer and Brayden Liebrock. Texas has some talent in their tight end room, but there is also a lot of youth and inexperience.

advertisement